MatrixCare Appoints Geriatrician Dheeraj Mahajan as Chief Medical Officer, Executive Vice President

Well-known industry veteran to advance MatrixCare’s vision to connect providers across acute and post-acute care settings

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare announced today that Dheeraj Mahajan, MD, MBA, MPH, FACP, CMD, CIC, CHCQM, has joined its team as chief medical officer and executive vice president to advance MatrixCare’s vision of creating a seamless continuum where data moves with the patient, connecting both acute and post-acute care providers.



Dr. Mahajan joins MatrixCare with more than 15 years as a practicing physician and is a nationally recognized expert and speaker on physician payment models, clinical documentation improvement, denial management, quality measurement in post-acute and long-term care, and transitional care quality improvement.

Dr. Mahajan’s areas of research interest include antimicrobial stewardship, quality measures, health information exchange and interoperability, one of MatrixCare’s key differentiator in the out-of-hospital care market that helps providers operate more efficiently and improves individuals’ transitions between care settings and long-term health outcomes.

“Dr. Mahajan was one of the first physicians to understand the vision of what MatrixCare has been working to achieve,” said John Damgaard, president and CEO of MatrixCare. “In fact, he was our initial customer for CareCommunity, our game-changing care coordination platform. With his input, we’ve continued to raise the bar on interoperability between acute and post-acute care settings and improving transitional care quality, all while helping providers work more efficiently. We’re looking forward to even greater collaboration and innovation as a result of him joining the MatrixCare team.”

“MatrixCare understands what physicians need,” Mahajan explained. “With payment models evolving and referral networks becoming the new operating structure for post-acute care, it’s important that upstream and downstream providers are all connected on the patient’s behalf and are able to share information quickly and securely. MatrixCare not only provides a seamless data exchange for person-centric care, but also enterprise-wide analytics that provide insight into readmission data and other metrics that are critical for monitoring and optimizing outcomes under value-based care.”

About Dr. Dheeraj Mahajan

Dr. Dheeraj Mahajan is president and CEO of Chicago Internal Medicine Practice and Research (CIMPAR, SC) and leads its affiliated group of companies. He will remain in those roles in addition to serving as MatrixCare’s chief medical officer and executive vice president. He is also the clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago and is also attending physician in the Loyola University affiliated geriatrics fellowship program at Hines VA hospital. He is a Fellow of American College of Physicians and Board certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine. Additionally, he is a certified medical director, a certified physician advisor in utilization review and healthcare quality management and is certified in infection control and epidemiology. Mahajan is a nationally recognized subject matter expert and speaker on physician payment models, clinical documentation improvement, denial management, quality measurement in post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) and transitional care quality improvement. He received his MBA with concentration in entrepreneurship and MPH in health policy analysis from university of Illinois at Chicago.

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare enables long-term, post-acute care (LTPAC) organizations to provide better health outcomes for seniors while successfully managing risk in out-of-hospital care delivery. Current and multiyear winner of the Best in KLAS Award for Long-Term Care Software, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of senior living, skilled nursing, and accountable care organizations; life plan communities; and private-duty, home health, and hospice agencies. MatrixCare’s active care management platform helps providers connect and collaborate to keep America’s seniors healthy and optimize outcomes for the populations under their care. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.

