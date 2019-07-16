Grayscale Investments Releases Q2 2019 Digital Asset Investment Report

Leading Digital Currency Asset Manager Saw Nearly Double Quarter-Over-Quarter Inflows, Positive Quarterly Performance for All Products

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, LLC, a global leader in digital currency asset management, today released its Q2 2019 Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, a comprehensive report that highlights investment activity and performance across the Grayscale family of products between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, Grayscale raised $84.8 million into its single-asset and diversified investment products. With a nearly 100% increase in quarter-over-quarter product inflows, this growth demonstrates that the recent rally in digital asset prices is supported by fresh investment.

Q2 2019 also marked the first positive quarterly performance for all of the ten Grayscale investment vehicles.*

To read the entire Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, click here: gryscl.co/Q2-19PR.

Grayscale's investment products are available to institutional and accredited individual investors through their respective private placements. Grayscale’s single-asset investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP, and Zcash (ZEC). Grayscale’s diversified investment vehicle, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund™, provides exposure to the top digital currencies by market capitalization.

Additionally, secondary markets exist for three of Grayscale’s products as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust™ (OTCQX: GBTC), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE), and Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust™ (OTCQX: ETCG) are publicly-quoted and available to all individual and institutional investors on the OTCQX® Best Market.**

As of July 15, 2019, the firm managed approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management.

Grayscale is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which builds, buys, and invests in more than 140 bitcoin and blockchain companies around the world.

*Net of fees



**There can be no assurance that the value of the Shares will approximate the value of the underlying assets held by the Trust when traded on a secondary market and the Shares may trade at a substantial premium over or discount to the value of the assets held by each respective Trust.



This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.



About Grayscale Investments, LLC Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.

Marissa Arnold press@grayscale.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.