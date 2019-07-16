Furnished Quarters Expands Northern California Portfolio

Adds Ultra-Luxury Building Avery 450 in San Francisco

Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global temporary housing, has added another new luxury building, Avery 450, to its San Francisco inventory. Additionally, the company has taken on more apartments in the Silicon Valley region. In just a couple of months, the NYC-based provider has more than doubled its short-term furnished apartment offerings in five Silicon Valley cities.



Avery 450 is located in San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) district near major employers like Salesforce, Amazon, Facebook and Google, as well as Salesforce Park and the newly reopened Transbay Transit Center. The building offers a caliber of amenities not often found in San Francisco luxury high rises, such as a 24-hour attended lobby, full-service concierge and valet parking. Amenities include an indoor lap pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, sky terrace, media and game room, fireplace lounge and more.



“Our clients’ needs in the area keep growing, and consequently, so are we,” said Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. “A year and a half after opening our San Francisco office, we’re pleased to be fully entrenched in the market and well-equipped to serve corporate housing programs that are becoming ever more global.”



“Furnished Quarters’ apartments in Northern California are a step above the other products being offered in the market,” said Tyler Smittle, General Manager of the region. “Our residences’ contemporary design and curated furnishings mirror the unique aesthetic of each building within our portfolio.”



Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



