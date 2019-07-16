ICMI Contact Center Connections Announces 2019 Program Featuring New Workshops, Interactive Contact Center Tours, and More

Register by July 19 to save up to $400 on a conference pass

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute , the authority on contact center excellence, announces its conference program for ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019. The 2019 event will feature all-new workshops, case studies, contact tours, and more, providing a comprehensive program that covers the latest trends and research impacting customer experience professionals. In addition, ICMI will introduce new session formats to the lineup that offer attendees the chance to hear from industry thought leaders in a unique, interactive environment.



ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019 will take place October 28-30, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: icmi.com/Contact-Center-Connections

“In order for customer experience professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends impacting the contact center, it’s important that we put together a conference program that reflects these new innovations and experiences,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “Our 2019 program will give attendees the opportunity to gain insight into the future of the industry, led by speakers who are pioneering the latest strategies and best practices.”

ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019 Program Highlights:

New Session Formats

ICMI is introducing new session formats to provide a dynamic learning experience for attendees. The new session formats include:

TED Talk : In this session, titled “It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Contact Center,” attendees will hear three 15-minute presentations focused on inclusivity and employee wellness, followed by an interactive Q&A with the presenters.

: In this session, titled “It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Contact Center,” attendees will hear three 15-minute presentations focused on inclusivity and employee wellness, followed by an interactive Q&A with the presenters. Talk Show : In this session, titled “The Future of Engagement: What You Need to Know,” attendees will have the opportunity to listen to a short presentation from industry experts about the future of customer service and support, followed by an extensive Q&A that will allow for an interactive, personal discussion with industry peers.

: In this session, titled “The Future of Engagement: What You Need to Know,” attendees will have the opportunity to listen to a short presentation from industry experts about the future of customer service and support, followed by an extensive Q&A that will allow for an interactive, personal discussion with industry peers. Debate : In this session, titled “Debating Data: The Role of the FCR in the 21st-Century Contact Center,” industry thought leaders Roy Atkinson and Al Hopper will take opposing positions on the role of FCR in today’s contact centers, giving attendees the chance to vote on who they believe won the debate.

Case Studies

This year’s case studies lineup features 12 sessions that will provide a closer look at how leading organizations overcame common contact center obstacles. Representatives from Zoro, Gopher Sport, Learning Tribes, and more will dive deep into their organizations’ latest challenges and highlight invaluable new techniques and process improvements that attendees can implement at their own organizations.

Workshops

The 2019 event will offer 8 hands-on workshops led by highly regarded experts in the industry. The workshops will teach attendees important skills and techniques needed for success and will focus on key topics such as how to get the most out of your contact center agents, understanding workforce management, and more. Attendees can participate in 1-day training workshops or dig deeper into specific topics of interest with half-day workshops.



Contact Center Tours

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in contact center tours from never-before-featured organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, CME Group, Enova, and Zoro. Each organization will offer an exclusive look at their contact center operations and provide insight into how they achieve customer service excellence. Attendees will hear from key personnel as they share details of their greatest achievements and challenges.

To learn more about this year’s conference program, please visit: icmi.com/Contact-Center-Connections/Conference/Schedule

Register for ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019 :

To register before July 19 and save up to $400, please visit: icmi.com/contact-center-connections/Pricing/Passes-and-Pricing

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

