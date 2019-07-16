Exclusive interview with AstraZeneca ahead of upcoming Wearable Injectors & Connected Devices

Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

SMi Report: SMi interviewed Min Wei from AstraZeneca for the upcoming Wearable Injectors & Connected Devices 2019 conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is proud to introduce some insightful content from an expert speaker of the inaugural Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference, taking place on 9th – 10th October in London - Min Wei, Director/Fellow, AstraZeneca.Min has over 15 years of drug/device combination product development experience. During this time, he has worked at BD, Eli Lilly and Johnson&Johnson on projects from concept phase through to commercialization. His experience spans device engineering, formulation development, process engineering and packaging. Min received his Ph.D. in Materials Science and his MBA from US. His MS degrees are in Biotechnology and Computer Science. Min is an inventor of more than 50 patents and patent applications. He is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt from American Society for Quality (ASQ).Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the field of Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices at the moment?“I personally think that the greatest challenge for me is how to introduce the new technologies in early stage product development. The configuration switch at late stage is very costly and time consuming.”What are the key challenges if any facing the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices marketplace?“I think that the key challenge for Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices marketplace is how to create real value for patients with reasonable cost. For connected devices, as I mentioned before, collecting data only won’t be enough. The focus will be what kind of data to collect and how to use the data to improve patient’s health. Hopefully, the data collected can be used to help patient get personalized therapy for better therapeutic outcomes, such as personalized dose or personalized dosing schedule. In the field of wearable injector, cost can be a big issue. The cost of making wearable injector need to be low enough to have financial benefit for patient to switch from clinic to home use. To get there, device design need to be simple and be manufacturable through automation.”What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2019?“During my presentation, I’ll talk about user preference, personalized medication through wearable device, and an often ignored issue with wearable device – injection site infection.”The full interview, as well as other free exclusive content, is available to download on the event website at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr5 Min Wei will be presenting on “Developing patient centric wearable injection device” which will focus on user preference for wearable injection device, wearable injection device development for precision medicine and therapeutic considerations including dose accuracy and injection related infection.Plus, two interactive pre-conference workshops will be running on 8th October:Workshop A: “Cross company collaboration to develop digital therapeutic solutions using connected devices” led by Digby Harris, Global Category Manager – Digital Therapeutics & Devices, AstraZenecaWorkshop B: “Wearable injectors: Envisioning their evolution to address current and future unmet needs” led by James Blakemore and Sergio Marlorni, Senior Consultants, Cambridge ConsultantsFor those interested in attending the conference, there is a £200 early bird discount ending on 30th August 2019. Places can be reserved at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr5 Wearable Injectors and Connected DevicesConference: 9th – 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK--- ENDS ---Contact Information:For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



