Global Mineral Mining Market 2019 | Trends, Size and Potential Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The general mineral mining market is expected to reach a value of nearly $719.96 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the general mineral mining market is due to demand from China in particular, and increased demand for non-metallic minerals such as limestone and gypsum.

However, the market for general mineral mining is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as interest rate increases, workforce issues, and change in government policies.

The general mineral mining market consists of sales of general minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals, potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, or other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining.

The Global General Mineral Mining Market Is Further Segmented Based On Type And Geography:

By Type - The general mineral mining market is segmented into mineral mining, asphalt, graphite, bentonite, potash, kaolin, asbestos, feldspar, salt, sulphur, boron, gypsum, talc, diatomite, lithium, selenium, perlite, arsenic, and diamond (industrial), others (agate, alabaster, garnet, mica, magnesite, vermiculite, baryte, fluorspar, diamond (gem)), among these segments, the potash market accounts for the largest share in the global general mineral mining market.

By Geography - The global general mineral mining is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific general mineral mining market accounts the largest share in the global general mineral mining market.

Trends In The General Mineral Mining Market

Potash solution mining- A capital saving alternative, high-efficiency sand washer systems, advanced geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) are the major trends witnessed in the global general mineral mining market.

Potential Opportunities In The General Mineral Mining Market

With increase in 3D printing technology, introduction of new technology, the scope and potential for the global general mineral mining market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the global general mineral mining market include CRH Plc, Israel Corporation Ltd., OCP S.A., The Mosaic Company, PotashCorp, Vulcan Materials Company, Lafargeholcim Ltd, Martin Marietta Aggregates, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., and Mitsubishi Cement Corp.

Markets Covered: global general mineral mining market, into mineral mining, asphalt, graphite, bentonite, potash, kaolin, asbestos, feldspar, salt, sulphur, boron, gypsum, talc, diatomite, lithium, selenium, perlite, arsenic, and diamond (industrial), others (agate, alabaster, garnet, mica, magnesite, vermiculite, baryte, fluorspar, diamond (gem)).

Data Segmentations: general mineral mining market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

General Mineral Mining Market Organizations Covered: CRH Plc, Israel Corporation Ltd., OCP S.A., The Mosaic Company, PotashCorp, Vulcan Materials Company, Lafargeholcim Ltd, Martin Marietta Aggregates, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., and Mitsubishi Cement Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, general mineral mining market customer information, general mineral mining market product/service analysis – product examples, general mineral mining market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global general mineral mining market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The General Mineral Mining Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the general mineral mining market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The General Mineral Mining Sector: The report reveals where the global general mineral mining industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

