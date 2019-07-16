SimpleLegal Hires Legal Technology Executive Craig Raeburn, Jr. as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal , a modern legal operations platform offering e-Billing and spend management, matter management and legal analytics software, has announced the appointment of Craig Raeburn, Jr. as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success. In this role, he will support company objectives by spearheading efforts toward sales targets, develop strategic sales plans and promote the growth and expansion of SimpleLegal’s client base.



On the heels of the company’s acquisition by Onit in May and building upon the strategic direction to strengthen its market share in the legal technology industry, Raeburn will work closely with all stakeholders providing input into product and market strategy, along with driving SimpleLegal’s mission to help corporate legal teams deliver stronger results to the business with legal operations.

Having spent more than 20 years in the legal technology industry, Raeburn brings deep industry expertise to SimpleLegal. Most recently, Raeburn oversaw commercial operations at ProVation Medical where he led all aspects of customer sales and buying processes. During his tenure at ProVation, the business doubled its client base and achieved record sales numbers.

Previous to ProVation, Raeburn was Vice President of Product Management and Legal Analytics at TyMetrix, a business of Wolters Kluwer, ELM Solutions where he was the driving force and savant leader in the introduction of legal analytics to legal operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to the SimpleLegal team,” said Nathan Wenzel, CEO, SimpleLegal. “Craig’s leadership as well as his extensive experience in legal technology solutions will help SimpleLegal customers deliver strong business results as they continue to shape the future of Legal Ops.”

Raeburn holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Western New England University and is in the process of obtaining his MBA in Entrepreneurship from Southern New Hampshire University.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .

Media Inquiries:

Paul Wilke

Upright Position Communications

mastercontrol@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-881-7995

