Picton Mahoney Asset Management Launches New Income Alternative Fund & Completes Initial Public Offering of ETF Units of Fortified Alternative Funds, Providing More Choice and Access for Canadian Investors

These new additions to the Fortified Fund family increase Canadian investors' access to sophisticated hedging techniques, improved diversification and extra tools for risk mitigation.

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“Picton Mahoney”) is pleased to announce the launch of the new Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund and the addition of exchange-traded class of units (“ETF units”) for their entire Fortified Alternative Fund family. The ETF units of the Fortified Alternative Funds will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today (ticker symbols below). The Class A, Class F and Class I units of the Fortified Alternative Funds will continue to be offered to the public as conventional mutual fund securities.



“We recognize the need for Canadian investors to have choice in how they invest in and access differentiated solutions that can fortify their portfolios.” said David Picton, President & Portfolio Manager at Picton Mahoney. “It’s a perfect time to bolster our family of Fortified Alternative solutions with the benefits of new ETF classes and add a total return income alternative strategy to the line-up.”

The suite of Fortified Alternative Funds includes:

Fund Name Investment Objective ETF Class Ticker Class A Fund

Code Class F Fund

Code Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund The Fund is designed to maximize total return to unitholders through income and capital appreciation while mitigating capital loss through shorting and other hedging strategies. PFIA PIC 3500 PIC 3501 Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund The Fund is designed to provide long-term capital appreciation with an attractive risk-adjusted rate of return with similar volatility to traditional equity markets. PFAE PIC 3000 PIC 3001 Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative Fund The Fund is designed to provide consistent long-term capital appreciation with an attractive risk-adjusted rate of return, with less volatility and low correlation to traditional equity markets. PFMN PIC 3100 PIC 3101 Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund The Fund is designed to provide consistent capital appreciation with an attractive risk-adjusted rate of return, with low correlation to traditional balanced or diversified strategies. PFMS PIC 3600 PIC 3601

The Fortified Alternative Funds incorporate Picton Mahoney's proprietary Fortified Investing™ approach—a rules-based technique focused on managing risk by mitigating downside exposure while seeking to build long-term wealth, regardless of market conditions.

“We’re in an environment where investors need to think differently about income investing - with low yields and increasing volatility, traditional bonds will have a hard time delivering.” said Phil Mesman, Head of Fixed Income at Picton Mahoney. “Investors need alternative income strategies and tools to augment their income portfolios. The Picton Mahoney Income Alternative Fund aims to address this need.”

To learn more about Picton Mahoney’s full suite of funds, visit www.pictonmahoney.com .

About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.3 billion (as at June 30, 2019) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through an IIROC-registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

For further information: Phil Clark, Head of Marketing, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4462, website: www.pictonmahoney.com, email: service@pictonmahoney.com



