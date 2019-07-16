Freshii Inc. Appoints Daniel Haroun as Its Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. ("Freshii" or the "Company") (TSX: FRII) today announced the appointment of Daniel Haroun as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 26, 2019. Dan joins Freshii’s executive leadership team, and will be responsible for leading financial operations across the Company, as well as providing overall strategic direction along with the Company’s CEO, Matthew Corrin.



Dan is a CPA and joins Freshii with over a decade of senior management experience between Restaurant Brands International (which owns and operates the Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeye’s brands) and, most recently, Walmart Canada. At Walmart Canada, Dan served as Vice-President Finance and led the Canadian finance function, including in respect of Corporate Finance, Financial Planning & Analysis, Tax, Strategic Planning, Risk Management, Real Estate, Investment Planning, Business Intelligence and Financial Systems matters. While at RBI, Dan held progressively more senior leadership roles, providing financial direction to the Company’s CPG, International, Manufacturing and Distribution divisions.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to the senior management team,” said Matthew Corrin, Freshii’s Founder and CEO. “Dan has a strong strategic and operational background as a financial leader, with considerable experience in the franchised restaurant and retail spaces, which will be beneficial to both our traditional restaurant and CPG business lines.”

Dan brings a results-oriented approach to leadership, with a clear track record of driving positive impact on business performance in the franchise restaurant, consumer packaged goods and retail environments. He has consistently made developing talent a priority, building high performing finance teams and serving as a mentor for Walmart Canada’s Women in Retail Program.

"The board is pleased to welcome such a strong financial leader to Freshii at this important time for the Company," said Jeff Burchell, Freshii's lead independent director and audit committee chair. "Dan comes to Freshii with a track record of operational and strategic excellence during his time at Walmart and RBI. That experience will no doubt be of great benefit to Freshii as we continue to plot and execute the next phases of our growth."

Upon his appointment, Mr Haroun said, “Freshii is an incredible, growing brand in the highly desirable healthy eating sector. I look forward to joining the senior management team and the board of directors as we drive Freshii forward through the next phase of the company’s exciting growth.”

Dan will be based in Freshii’s head office in Toronto.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii was founded in 2005 and spans 446 stores across 16 countries. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise.

Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc.

Learn about the Freshii brand: https://vimeo.com/195658178.

Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com.

Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

ir@freshii.com

1.866.337.4265



