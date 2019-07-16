Peoples Group Receives Letters Patent of Incorporation for Peoples Bank of Canada

New Digital Bank committed to serving Canadians

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peoples Group has received a Notice of Approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), and the Minister of Finance (Canada), for the incorporation of Peoples Bank of Canada. This new Schedule I Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Trust Company, will be headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Once the commencement order is received from OSFI, the new bank will be open for business.



“We’re pleased to receive our Letters Patent for Peoples Bank. We see this as a logical next step on our ambitious path forward. We continue to build on our solid foundation and increase our strategic funding diversity and service offerings for our customers,” said Grant MacKenzie, President and CEO.



About Peoples Group

Peoples Group has been providing specialized financial services to Canadians for more than 30 years. Since 1985 our focus has been on exceptional customer service, backed by extensive product knowledge and experience. Peoples Group is comprised of Peoples Trust Company, Peoples Payment Solutions and Peoples Card Services (and related subsidiaries).

Media Contact:

Peoples Group

Grant MacKenzie

President & Chief Executive Officer

604-331-2202

grantm@peoplesgroup.com peoplesgroup.com







