Mizuho Expands its Technology Sector Coverage and Financial Institutions Group with the Hiring of Bankers Ronald DiPrete and Andy Laszlo

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of bankers Ronald DiPrete and Andy Laszlo to expand its coverage of the technology sector. DiPrete reports to Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Co-Heads Chris Hall and Richard Gallivan, with an additional reporting line to Head of Mizuho's Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Diane Ferguson. Laszlo reports to Head of US Equity Capital Markets Josh Weismer. Both are based in New York.



DiPrete most recently served as head of financial technology & technology services investment banking at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Prior to that, he was co-head of financial technology investment banking at Sandler O’Neill + Partners and held roles at Deutsche Bank Securities.

Laszlo most recently served as head of TMT equity capital markets at investment bank SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Prior to that, he was managing director, head of corporate underwriting & business development at Lazard Capital Markets. He previously held positions at Bank of America Securities and Lehman Brothers and began his career as a litigator for two Philadelphia law firms.

