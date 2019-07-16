ENT and Allergy Associates® Welcomes Fellowship Trained Head and Neck Specialist

Stefan Mlot, MD to its Williamsburg, Brooklyn Office

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), which is home to over 205 board certified ear, nose, throat and allergy physicians, proudly serves neighborhoods throughout New York and New Jersey in 43 state-of-the-art clinical locations. Today, ENTA announces it is adding board certified otolaryngologist and fellowship trained head and neck surgeon Stefan Mlot, MD.



Dr. Mlot begins seeing adult and pediatric patients on September 1, 2019.



In Williamsburg, Dr. Mlot will serve the needs of patients alongside an elite clinical team, including otolaryngologists Neil Prufer, MD (Fellowship trained in Laryngology) and allergist/immunologist Irum Noor, D.O.



ENTA’s new Williamsburg office, provides superior operations practices—including a state-of-the-art electronic medical records system, easy to use patient web portal, Phreesia digital check-in system, and dedicated contact center for scheduling appointments—all of which deliver a convenient patient experience.



Dr. Mlot graduated summa cum laude with a degree in biochemistry from the University of North Carolina, where he also earned his Doctor of Medicine. He completed his otolaryngology residency at Columbia University Medical Center and Weill-Cornell Medical Center, then completed a fellowship in head and neck oncology at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was previously employed as Chief of Robotic and Microvascular Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he was awarded the departmental faculty teaching award. He has presented research at national and regional conferences and has authored articles in multiple medical journals and textbooks. His primary clinical interests involve the treatment of head and neck cancer, thyroid pathologies, salivary gland disorders, and chronic sinusitis. Of particular importance to him is providing high-quality, cost-effective care in a manner that emphasizes quality of life and survivorship.



“Stefan Mlot brings terrific credentials to our team in Brooklyn,” commented Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. “His joinder will allow us to provide an even broader array of specialized ear, nose, and throat care to the communities we proudly serve. His expertise and focus on patient care make him an outstanding fit as we continue to grow our presence in Brooklyn.”



Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA, stated “It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Mlot to our group. His experience, clinical acumen, and knowledge of our community provides a set of unique qualities that will serve our patients well.”



To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the “ENT and Allergy Associates” mobile app, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLPENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit www.entandallergy.com.



Attachment

Samantha Ng ENT & Allergy Associates 914-575-1934 sng@entandallergy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.