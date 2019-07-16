Itronics Exercises Option to Purchase 48-Acre, 60,000 Square Area Foot Manufacturing Facility at Wabuska, Nevada for $1.6 Million

Facility Provides Land, Buildings, Water Rights and Rail Service to Support Expansion

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nevada, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), a diversified zinc fertilizer and silver producing green technology Company, today announced that it has exercised its option to purchase a manufacturing facility at Wabuska, Nevada for a purchase price of $1.6 million. This is a strategic site for the expansion of Itronics GOLD’n GRO fertilizer manufacturing and for developing its portfolio of “Zero Waste Technologies.” Itronics’ plan is to develop this site as a Green Technology campus.



“The Wabuska site is configured and zoned for uses that are a perfect fit for expansion of Itronics GOLD’n GRO fertilizer manufacturing and for its breakthrough 'Zero Waste' technologies,” said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. “We are pleased that the seller has worked with Itronics to make this purchase possible. We are also excited to be able to expand our 'Greentech Zero Waste' technology operations at a geographically strategic location in northern Nevada.”



The site is zoned for fertilizer manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, and foundry operations. Special use permits will be required for specific operations. The facility is on 48 acres, has five buildings with 60,000 square feet under roof, with a 9 million dollar replacement value on the existing structures It also has four dry product silos and four vertical liquid tanks, and is adjacent to a rail siding.

The purchase includes approximately 9-acre feet of water rights. There is one water well on the site along with a lined fresh water pond, and a lined process water pond for which the permits are active and are being acquired as part of the purchase. Site infrastructure includes electric power and natural gas.

The Wabuska site is strategically located about 75 miles southeast of Reno, Nevada, and is about 12 miles north of Yerington, Nevada on the north side of the Yerington copper mining district with its large undeveloped copper deposits. It is about 15 miles east of the Company’s Fulstone polymetallic gold exploration property.

Access to rail service is expected to make the GOLD’n GRO fertilizers cost competitive nationally in bulk. The Company believes that lowered shipping cost with rail delivery capabilities can make it possible to acquire a meaningful national market share in zinc and other micronutrient fertilizers. The Wabuska Manufacturing Facility will also make it possible for the Company to expand its operations to meet the needs of international markets.

The Company’s Greentech technologies completely convert waste materials into commercial goods and because of that are categorized as “zero waste” technologies. Itronics is a world leader in developing this type of Green Technology.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc

Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc



VISIT OUR WEB SITE: http://www.itronics.com

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)



Contact:

Paul Knopick

888-795-6336



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.