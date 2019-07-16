2 in 1 Laptops Market Driven by Growing Popularity of Work from Home, BYOD Policies | Growing Consumer Electronics Industry in Asia Pacific, North America to Drive 2 in 1 Laptops Market

The global 2 in 1 laptop market is expected to rise at a growth rate of 17.4% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022 to rise to a valuation of USD 5.4 billion. The global 2 in 1 laptops market is mainly driven by the growing demand for premium consumer electronic products among highly affluent consumers and the growing demand for portability and convenience in consumer electronics.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 2 in 1 laptop market is expected to rise at a staggering growth rate of 17.4% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022 to emerge with a valuation of USD 5.4 billion by the end of the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global 2 in 1 laptops market is mainly driven by the growing demand for 2 in 1 laptops in the commercial sector, where the demand for effective functionality has driven the demand for advances in product design that make the life of the consumer easier.

2 in 1 laptops are laptops whose screens can be detached to be used as tablets. This allows the user to switch between the use of the keyboard and the tablet’s controls as per their convenience. This is the major driver for the global 2 in 1 laptops market. The growing demand for Bring Your Own Device policies in the corporate sector has driven the prospects for the 2 in 1 laptops market, as these laptops can function as both personal entertainment units as well as professional laptops able to carry out commercial activities smoothly.

The key advantage for owners of 2 in 1 laptops is that they cost less than what a laptop and a tablet would cost separately, even if they are more expensive than either in isolation. This has driven the demand for 2 in 1 laptops, as personal consumers are looking for flexible solutions that allow them to carry out multiple tasks without having to switch devices.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global 2 In 1 Laptops Market include Toshiba Corporation, Acer Inc., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, AsusTek Computer Inc., HP Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

In May 2019, Dell launched a redesigned XPS 13 model with a new keyboard and an upgraded 4k display, among other features. The demand for 2 in 1 laptops featuring the latest in video display technology is likely to feature highly as a major driver for the market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global 2 in 1 laptops market is segmented on the basis of product (screen size), application, and region.

By display size, the global 2 in 1 laptops market is segmented into 10.1 inches, 13.3 inches, 14 inches, 15.6 inches, and others. The 13.3 inches segment is likely to dominate the global 2 in 1 laptops market over the forecast period, as this size provides users with a sufficient upgrade over mobile phones and tablets without hampering the usability of the device. The 13.3 inches segment was valued at USD 369.5 million 2016 and is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 756.2 million by 2022.

By application, the global 2 in 1 laptops market is segmented into personal and commercial. The commercial end use segment accounted for the largest share in the global 2 in 1 laptops market, being valued at USD 1,502.4 million in 2016. The segment is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 3,255.5 million by 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to be the major regional market for 2 in 1 laptops over the forecast period due to the growing demand for technological innovations in consumer electronic products and the growing adoption of advanced cloud solutions, enabling remote working en masse. The growing popularity of BYOD schemes in North America is likely to be a major driver for the 2 in 1 laptop market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major regional market for 2 in 1 laptops over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India. Japan is home to many leading players in the 2 in 1 laptops market, which has been crucial to the growth of the market in the region.

