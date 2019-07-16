Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market is anticipated to witness a robust growth with a CAGR of ~5% over 2019 to 2019- Future Market Insights

Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market: Preference for Customized and Smart Machines Growing

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, estimates worldwide sales of walk-in coolers and freezers at US$ 8.6 billion in 2019. Widespread consumer acceptance of frozen and processed food, along with a steep rise in the demand for efficient refrigeration facilities to store and maintain the shelf life of these products, allude a brighter future for the walk-in coolers and freezers market .

Digitalization and smart technologies continue to influence numerous product developments and demand-side dynamics, and walk-in coolers and freezers are no exception. As consumers show marked preference for efficient yet custom-sized units, manufacturers are leveraging technological advancements to develop unique product features that fulfil specific customer requirements.

According to the study, key players in the walk-in coolers and freezers market also remained focused on improving energy efficiency of their products, considering the continuous changes in energy conservation standards for various commercial and industrial equipment including walk-in coolers and freezers. These players are continuously putting efforts on improving quality of their offerings, while investing in innovative developments that would yield substantial improvements for customers.

“Walk-in coolers and freezers are witnessing transformations under the influences of smart technologies and digitalization, and consumer preference for customized yet efficient equipment has led manufacturers to emphasize application-specific features in new product development”.

Gains Remain High from Commercial Kitchens & Restaurants

Walk-in coolers and freezers continue to gain high traction from commercial kitchens and restaurants, which are widely used to preserve raw foods and grocery items. As international fast food chains and café outlets continue to explore opportunities in various attractive destinations, demand of walk-in coolers and freezers has been on an upward swing across the globe.

North America and Europe have been the early adopters of commercial kitchens and restaurants; however, they are reaching their saturation point. Walk-in cooler and freezer manufacturers are tapping into opportunities in developing countries in East Asia, where multi-cultural environment, changing eating habits, and rising disposable income have opened avenues of growth for commercial kitchens and restaurants. Moreover, walk-in coolers and freezers market in East Asia is likely to take over the Europe market in the future.

According to the study, newer trends and rapid expansion of retail food & beverage sector also represent a significant source of demand for walk-in coolers and freezers. Picture-perfect stores are gaining high preference among today’s consumers, especially millennials obsessed with social media platforms. Such factor has forced the manufacturers to innovate and enhance the visual appearance of their products without compromising on the operational functions.

Walk-in coolers and freezers with self-contained refrigeration continue to account for higher share as compared to remote condensing and multiplex condensing. Considering the suitability of self-contained refrigeration in almost any application along with ease of service and maintenance, this category also continues to witness higher innovation and investments.

According to the study, the walk-in coolers and freezers market shows a high level of fragmentation, and therefore, several market players are focusing on forging strategic alliance with other players to improve their market shares. Manufacturers are also focused on offering products that can be custom designed to fit any settings along with several add-on features to increase convenience and ease-of-use.

Browse More Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights

