Porsche and FogHorn Demonstrate Enhancements to Vehicle Security and Driver Experience

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn , a leading developer of intelligent edge computing software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) applications, today announced its completion of Program 6 of Startup Autobahn , the largest European innovation platform and accelerator connecting leading automotive organizations with promising startups. FogHorn partnered with sports car manufacturer Porsche during the 100-day challenge to develop a prototype of more secure means for drivers to access vehicles by leveraging real-time video recognition with multi-factor authentication (MFA) measures.



During the Startup Autobahn in Stuttgart, Germany challenge, Porsche sought to enhance the driver experience, while increasing vehicle security. Drivers can easily enter their vehicle with real-time face detection and infrared video processing at the edge coupled with MFA via a device, such as a personal phone, without the need for a key fob. By leveraging edge computing, connectivity to the cloud or a network is not necessary for the driver to access the vehicle. This means that a pre-registered driver need only walk toward the car for the doors to unlock and resolves safeguarding issues of key fobs being scanned by car thieves.

“During this 100-day challenge we partnered with FogHorn to evaluate their capabilities of solving a persistent challenge in the driver experience of easier access to their vehicle seamlessly – without compromising on security,” said Matthias Hub, IT Project Manager and Prototyper at Porsche. “This project supports our commitment to put the customer’s need in the center of what we are doing and at the same time using leading edge technologies.”

“Through Plug and Play's Startup Autobahn, FogHorn developed an innovative way for the automotive industry to leverage video analytics with edge computing to accelerate onboard intelligence,” said Chad Boulanger, managing director of EMEA, at FogHorn. “FogHorn collaborated with Porsche to create a prototype that enabled drivers to easily access their vehicles, while minimizing breach or tampering risks.”

Startup Autobahn connects industry-leading corporations and growing tech companies. Through their semi-annual programs, corporate partners collaborate with startups on an eye-to-eye level to evaluate the fit for both parties, pilot their technology and drive the ultimate goal — a successful production-ready implementation.

Demos from FogHorn and other the Program 6 participants will take place in Stuttgart, Germany on July 16 at Startup Autobahn’s Expo Day. For more information about Startup Autobahn, visit www.startup-autobahn.com . To learn more about FogHorn’s innovative edge intelligence platform and various industrial and commercial use cases, visit www.foghorn.io .

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications. FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, with headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, is one of the most profitable car makers in the world. In 2018, Porsche delivered 256,255 vehicles of the 911, Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, 718 Boxster and Cayman models to customers worldwide. That was 4 per cent more than the year before. Thereby, the sports car manufacturer's operating profit amounted to 4.3 billion euros, up seven per cent from the previous year's comparative figure. As one part of Porsche’s strategic innovation campaign, the sports car manufacturer has been a partner in the Startup Autobahn innovation platform since 2017, with the aim of bringing innovative start-ups from all over the world to Stuttgart with their ideas.

