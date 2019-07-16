nuUnlimited North America expands its Provenance program in the US as it works to integrate with the Michigan METRC platform

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Mich., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL Holding (OTC PINK: HPIL) is pleased to announce today that, nuUnlimited North America Inc., (NUNA) (a jointly owned subsidiary of HPIL Holding and nuUnlimited Ltd. UK), is expanding its Provenance program in the US with a focused platform for businesses working in the Cannabis industry. NUNA has obtained authorization to work with the METRC API to integrate the NUNA provenance platform.



Ray Wong, Chief Operating Officer of HPIL Holding said, “We are excited to partner with entrepreneurs within all aspects of the cannabis community to simplify the compliance process. Our platform is applicable to any step of the process for Cannabis from seed to sale.”

“We’ve been working with METRC to integrate the robust features of our provenance platform with the compliance process within METRC for the state of Michigan,” said Matthew Dahley, president of NUNA. “Not only can we create a robust customer profile and granular level product transparency for those using our Provenance platform, now METRC integration makes it possible for those in any part of the process with Cannabis platform to be compliant with the METRC system at the same time, making it easier for companies to save time by completing multiple tasks in moments. We look forward to the completion of Michigan integration, as well as moving into additional markets such as Colorado.”

NUNA is taking an active role in helping Cannabis companies comply with regulatory agencies, maximize profit on investment via robust reporting, and connecting interested customers with detailed information on their Cannabis operation with information on sustainability, certifications, and the overall process of delivering a consumable product. Producers, Retailers and Consumers will be able to connect in ways never before possible, establishing trust and rapport naturally. This program is the latest example of NUNA initiatives aimed at enabling businesses to provide consumers clear information about the benefits of their specific products and processes and establishing or strengthening a powerful brand through the customer relationship.

NUNA’s provenance platform is affordable to small business and can be scaled up for large multi national applications as well.

The NUNA customizable provenance platform enables tracking of Cannabis from sale down to a granular level, enabling plant, batch, and retail tagging. The platform provides robust reporting based on a multitude of customer and producer required criteria such as origin, plant yields, testing results, fertilization and growth methods, processing methods, species and more. This gives cultivar, processing, transportation and retail partners unprecedented visibility and the ability to cooperate on a higher level, as well as valuable information to the consumer to allow informed decision making. NUNA intends to work in every state that is using METRC for their compliance needs in the Cannabis sector.

Mr. Ray Wong, Chief Operating Officer of HPIL, said, “An HPIL contingent attended the recent CannaCon event in Detroit, Michigan and we were very pleased with the good reception to our NUNA Cannabis Provenance Platform.” Mr. Wong added, "We look forward to attending future events across the country and meeting potential customers face to face." The NUNA platform is a very flexible platform and can be customized for use not only in the Cannabis sector but also for a wide variety of business and governmental regulatory needs.

NUNA is a jointly owned subsidiary of HPIL Holding, (OTC PINK: HPIL) and nuUnlimited Ltd. UK. HPIL Holding ( http://hpilholding.com ) is a diversified holding company listed on OTC Markets. HPIL Holding is focused on investing in both private and public companies in differing business sectors. HPIL Holding does not restrict its potential candidate target companies to any specific business, industry or geographical location and, thus, acquires various types of businesses. HPIL Holding also evaluates the acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies.

