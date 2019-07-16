Global Luxury Resale Market Size, Trends and Forecasts Report 2018-2022 with Profiles of The RealReal, Inc., Vestiaire Collective, Poshmark Inc., and ThredUp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Resale Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Historically, the global luxury resale market has been fragmented and dominated by small local boutiques with little consumer reach. However, the growing online luxury resale sites have completely changed the luxury resale market and the market move towards consolidation.

A luxury good is defined as a good of top level both in terms of quality and price. In contrast with necessity goods, luxury goods are usually more costly and are often bought by wealthy individuals. The luxury goods are also considered as a status symbol for the rich people. The luxury goods are tend to make life more pleasant with its special qualities, features or attributes intrinsic to a product. The luxury goods can be segmented on the basis of product type.



Luxury resale refers to the buying and selling of the previously-owned luxury goods. In the past few years, the sale of the pre-owned luxury goods have been increasingly very rapidly and the stigma associated with the consumption of the second-hand luxury has been disappearing. In contrast with the new luxury, pre-owned luxury is usually less expensive and have some traces of wear-and-tear. It has also been suggested that the buyers of the second-hand luxury are not necessarily poor, in fact they are either value-conscious consumers or fashion-conscious consumers.



The benefits of buying and selling of second-hand luxury goods are: money saving, saving of environment, supporting local business, discovering new brands and buying something new. The luxury resale market can be segmented on the basis of channel and type.



The global luxury resale market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The luxury resale market is expected to increase due to growing millennial population, increasing middle class population and spending, soaring urban population, escalating internet users, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of trust in buying second-hand luxury, e-commerce fraud, lack of awareness, etc.

The competition in the global luxury resale market is dominated by few luxury resale players. Further, key players of the luxury resale market are The RealReal, Inc., Vestiaire Collective, Poshmark Inc., and ThredUp, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Luxury Goods: An Overview

2.1.1 Characteristics of Luxury Goods

2.1.2 Types of Luxury Products

2.1.3 The Psychology Behind Consumption of Luxury Goods

2.2 Luxury Goods Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Luxury Goods Segmentation by Product Type

2.3 Luxury Resale: An Overview

2.3.1 Benefits of Buying and Selling Second-hand Luxury Goods

2.4 Luxury Resale Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Luxury Resale Segmentation by Channel

2.4.2 Luxury Resale Segmentation by Type



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Luxury Resale Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Luxury Resale Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Luxury Resale Market by Product (Apparel and Other Luxury)

3.1.3 Global Luxury Resale Market by Channel (Offline and Online)

3.1.4 Global Luxury Resale Market by Region (Europe, The US and ROW)

3.2 Global Luxury Resale Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Luxury Apparel Resale Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Other Luxury Resale Market by Value

3.3 Global Luxury Resale Market: Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Online Luxury Resale Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Offline Luxury Resale Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Growing Millennial Population

4.1.2 Increasing Middle Class Population and Spending

4.1.3 Surging Urban Population

4.1.4 Escalating Internet Users

4.1.5 Growing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) Population

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Lack of Trust in Buying Second-hand Luxury

4.2.2 E-commerce Fraud

4.2.3 Lack of Awareness

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Surge in the Luxury Goods E-commerce Sales

4.3.2 Increasing Thrifters' Demand for Pre-owned Luxury

4.3.3 Growing Popularity of Second-hand Soft Luxury

4.3.4 Involvement of Product Authentications Techniques



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Luxury Resale Market Players: Websites Comparison

5.2 Global Luxury Resale Market Players by Instagram Followers

5.3 Global Luxury Resale Market Players by Total Fund Raising

5.4 Global Luxury Fashion Resale Market Players by Size Comparison

5.5 Global Luxury Watch Resale Market Players by Size Comparison



6. Company Profiles



Poshmark Inc.

The RealReal, Inc

ThredUp, Inc.

Vestiaire Collective

