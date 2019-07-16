United States Jewellery Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the jewellery market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the US jewellery market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides detailed analysis of the US gold, diamond, platinum and other gems and jewellery market.

The jewellery market has been segmented on the basis of type, assortment, platform, branding, metals and gender. The two main types of jewellery are fine jewellery and costume jewellery. On the basis of assortment, the market has been divided into rings, neckwear, earrings etc. Jewellery market can also be segmented on the basis of branding into branded and unbranded jewellery. Various kinds of metals included in jewellery market are gold, silver, diamond, platinum, gems etc. On the basis of platform, the market has been divided into online and offline jewellery market.

The US jewellery market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising per capita disposable income, growing number of digital buyers, increasing high net worth individuals (HNWI) population, soaring urban population, increasing female population etc.



However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the declining number of tourists, reduction in the number of independent jewellers and a decline in weddings.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Jewellery: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose/Reasons for Using Jewellery

2.1.2 History of Jewellery

2.1.3 Traditional v/s Modern Jewellery

2.1.4 Steps in Jewellery Manufacturing

2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Jewellery Segmentation



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Jewellery Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Other Gems and Jewellery)

3.2 The US Gold Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 The US Gold Jewellery Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Gold Jewellery Market by Consumption

3.3 The US Diamond Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 The US Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Diamond Jewellery Market by Demand

3.3.3 The US Polished Diamond Market by Demand

3.3.4 The US Polished Diamond Market by Sales

3.4 The US Platinum Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 The US Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

3.5 The US Other Gems and Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.5.1 The US Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income

4.1.2 Growing Number of Digital Buyers

4.1.3 Increasing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) Population

4.1.4 Soaring Urban Population

4.1.5 Rising Female Labor Force

4.1.6 Growing Number of Social Network Users

4.1.7 Increasing Female Population

4.1.8 Escalating Retail E-commerce Sales

4.1.9 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Declining Number of Tourists

4.2.2 Decline in Weddings

4.2.3 Reduced Number of Independent Jewellers

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Increasing Millennial Income

4.3.2 High Demand during Holidays and Special Occasions

4.3.3 Growing Demand for Smart Jewellery



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 North America Jewellery Market Players by Number of Locations

5.2 The US Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

5.3 The US Jewellery Market Players by Number of Stores

5.4 The US Diamond Jewellery Market Players by Holiday Retail Sales



