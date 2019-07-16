Serial Kickstarter Veterans Raise $17M to Disrupt Crowdfunding with Blockchain Technology

Pledgecamp

Pledgecamp is a next-generation crowdfunding platform solving current accountability issues; token sale to begin this month.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATE, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pledgecamp aims to raise $3 million dollars in a public sale on October 29, 2018 to build a community of future users of the platform.

Pledgecamp utilizes blockchain to enable Backer Insurance, an escrow feature that holds creators financially accountable to development milestones, along with a native cryptocurrency token (Pledge Coin) that rewards users for their contributions.

Highlights：

• Backed by advisors Randi Zuckerberg (CEO, Zuckerberg Media), Matt Curcio (VP Data, Ripple), Keith Teare (Founding shareholder, TechCrunch), Prince Abdullah (Saudi Royal Family), Alan Chang (Operations Lead, AirBnb), and many more.

• Signed with Meta Lab (creators of Slack, Coinbase) to deliver a world-class product.

• Launching second half of 2019.

How it works：

Pledgecamp brings the benefits of blockchain (trust, accountability, collaboration) to crowdfunding.

Backer Insurance holds a portion of crowdfunding campaign funds securely on the blockchain. Creators are now incentivized to set reasonable delivery expectations and follow them, or else their financial supporters (backers) can vote and refund the unused funds.

This incentive structure forces creators to be more responsible and focus on delivery to begin with, rather than focusing solely on raising the money. In addition, a token economy allows creators to reward the Crowd for contributing their skills and knowledge.

Says CEO Jae Choi, “If Crowdfunding 1.0 was about opportunity, Crowdfunding 2.0 is defined by accountability. It’s the perfect moment to apply this new technology to a longstanding problem.”

Why it matters: Crowdfunding is a multi-billion dollar industry1 where up to 85% of successful campaigns will delay delivery, or fail to deliver outright.2

How to buy: The public sale will begin at https://pledgecamp.com on 10/29 and run for three weeks. Tokens are not offered to residents of the US or China.

About Pledgecamp:

Pledgecamp (est. 2018, 7 employees) comprises serial entrepreneurs and crowdfunding experts. Founders Jae Choi, Sam Pullman, and Eddie Lee met at UC Berkeley before running four successful Kickstarter campaigns. They rank among the top 1% most-funded teams ever on the platform.

Contact: Eddie Lee, President, Pledgecamp, Cell: 805.750.7582 Email: eddie@pledgecamp.com

1 https://www.statista.com/topics/1283/crowdfunding/

2 Mollick Ethan, Robb Alicia. “Democratizing Innovation and Capital Access: The Role of Crowdfunding”. University of California, Berkeley. Winter 2016, Vol. 58, No. 2, p. 84, CMR. Berkeley.edu



