China Jewellery Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2019-2023

China Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the jewellery market in China including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the China jewellery market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides detailed analysis of the China gold, diamond, platinum and other gems and jewellery market.



The jewellery market has been segmented on the basis of type, assortment, platform, branding, metals and gender. The two main types of jewellery are fine jewellery and costume jewellery. On the basis of assortment, the market has been divided into rings, neckwear, earrings etc. Jewellery market can also be segmented on the basis of branding into branded and unbranded jewellery. Various kinds of metals included in jewellery market are gold, silver, diamond, platinum, gems etc. On the basis of platform, the market has been divided into online and offline jewellery market.



The China jewellery market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising per capita disposable income, increasing middle class spending, growing high net worth individuals (HNWI) population, rising urban population, growth of tourism industry etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are falling number of marriages, declining female labor force and the anti-graft campaign introduced in China.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Jewellery: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose/Reasons for Using Jewellery

2.1.2 History of Jewellery

2.1.3 Traditional v/s Modern Jewellery

2.1.4 Steps in Jewellery Manufacturing

2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Jewellery Segmentation



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Jewellery Market by Value

3.1.2 China Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewellery)

3.2 China Gold Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 China Gold Jewellery Market by Value

3.2.2 China Gold Jewellery Market by Consumption

3.3 China Diamond Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 China Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

3.3.2 China Diamond Jewellery Market by Demand

3.3.3 China Polished Diamond Market by Demand

3.3.4 China Polished Diamond Market by Sales

3.4 China Platinum Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 China Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

3.4.2 China Platinum Market by Demand

3.5 China Other Gems and Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.5.1 China Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income

4.1.2 Increasing Middle Class Spending

4.1.3 Growing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) Population

4.1.4 Rising Urban Population

4.1.5 Increasing Digital Buyers

4.1.6 Growing Social Network Users

4.1.7 Escalating Retail E-commerce Sales

4.1.8 Rising Female Population

4.1.9 Growth of Tourism Industry

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Falling Number of Marriages

4.2.2 Declining Female Labor Force

4.2.3 Anti-Graft Campaign

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Rising Millennial Income

4.3.2 Increasing Purchase of Diamond Jewellery by Chinese Brides

4.3.3 High Demand during Chinese New Year and Single's Day



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Jewellery Market Players by General Positioning

5.2 China Jewellery Players by Market Share

5.3 China Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

5.4 China Jewellery Market Players by Number of Stores

5.5 China Jewellery Market Players by Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG)

5.6 China Jewellery Market Players by E-commerce Contribution

5.7 China Jewellery Market Players by Latest Hedging Policy

5.8 China Jewellery Market Players: L2 Digital 1Q Index Rankings



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

