The Global Market for Nanomaterials & Nanomaterials-based Products (2010-2030)

Many products used in everyday life now incorporate nanomaterials. Cosmetics, protective coatings, pharmaceuticals, sunscreens, personal care products, high-definition televisions, are examples of end products containing nano-sized particles (NPs), that are generally added to improve the product quality.

This report is an in-depth assessment of the current and future market for commercially produced nanomaterials (e.g. graphene, carbon nanotubes, quantum dots) and nanomaterials-based products (e.g. quantum dot TVs, self-cleaning coatings, cosmetics, carbon nanocomposites).

The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials and nanomaterials-based products, applications, producers, product developers, and products

Nanomaterials applications by industry, matrix material, and product. Applications are assessed for technology and market readiness, and potential market volume in terms of nanomaterials consumption by application.

Readiness of nanomaterials-based solution for each industry and nanomaterials working concentration in material application. Contribution of nanomaterials to improved performance in each application.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Competitive landscape for nanomaterials among other similar additives. Brief description of each of these markets, their target applications, values and volumes, key trends and growth. Potential of nanomaterials to gain market share.

Selling grade particle diameters for nanomaterials, usage, advantages of nanomaterials, average price/ton, high volume applications, low volume applications, and novel applications.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2030.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-based products market structures and value chains.

Collaborations in nanotechnology enabled product development.

Assessment of end-user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application, and product developer profiles.

Main application and product opportunities in nanomaterials.

Profiles of over 1,000 nanomaterials manufacturers and nanomaterials-based application and product developers.

Key Topics Covered



1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NANOMATERIALS

4.1 ALUMINIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.1.1 Market overview

4.1.2 Properties

4.1.3 Applications

4.1.4 Demand by market

4.1.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.1.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.1.7 Demand by region

4.1.8 Prices

4.1.9 Producers

4.2 ANTIMONY TIN OXIDE NANOPARTICLE

4.2.1 Market overview

4.2.2 Properties

4.2.3 Applications

4.2.4 Demand by market

4.2.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.2.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.2.7 Demand by region

4.2.8 Prices

4.2.9 Producers

4.3 BISMUTH OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.3.1 Market overview

4.3.2 Properties

4.3.3 Applications

4.3.4 Demand by market

4.3.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.3.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.3.7 Demand by region

4.3.8 Prices

4.3.9 Producers

4.4 BORON NITRIDE NANOTUBES (BNNT)

4.4.1 Market overview

4.4.2 Properties

4.4.3 Applications

4.4.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.4.5 Prices

4.4.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.4.7 Producers

4.5 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (MWNT)

4.5.1 Market overview

4.5.2 Properties

4.5.2.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNT)

4.5.2.2 Few-walled carbon nanotube

4.5.3 Applications

4.5.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.5.5 Demand by market

4.5.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.5.7 Demand by region

4.5.8 Prices

4.5.9 Producers

4.6 CERIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.6.1 Market overview

4.6.2 Properties

4.6.3 Applications

4.6.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.6.5 Demand by market

4.6.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.6.7 Demand by region

4.6.8 Prices

4.6.9 Producers

4.7 COBALT OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.7.1 Market overview

4.7.2 Properties

4.7.3 Applications

4.7.4 Demand by market

4.7.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.7.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.7.7 Demand by region

4.7.8 Prices

4.7.9 Producers

4.8 COPPER OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.8.1 Market overview

4.8.2 Properties

4.8.3 Applications

4.8.4 Demand by market

4.8.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.8.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.8.7 Demand by region

4.8.8 Prices

4.8.9 Producers

4.9 DENDRIMERS

4.9.1 Market overview

4.9.2 Properties

4.9.2.1 Types

4.9.3 Applications

4.9.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.9.5 Demand by market

4.9.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.9.7 Demand by region

4.9.8 Prices

4.9.9 Producers

4.10 FULLERENES

4.10.1 Market overview

4.10.2 Properties

4.10.3 Applications

4.10.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.10.5 Demand by market

4.10.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.10.7 Demand by region

4.10.8 Prices

4.10.9 Producers

4.11 GOLD NANOPARTICLES

4.11.1 Market overview

4.11.2 Properties

4.11.3 Applications

4.11.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.11.5 Demand by market

4.11.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.11.7 Demand by region

4.11.8 Prices

4.11.9 Producers

4.12 GRAPHENE

4.12.1 Market overview

4.12.2 Properties

4.12.3 Applications

4.12.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.12.5 Demand by market

4.12.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.12.6.1 Graphene oxide

4.12.6.2 Graphene nanoplatelets

4.12.6.3 CVD graphene film

4.12.6.4 Planned graphene capacities 2018 onward

4.12.7 Demand by region

4.12.8 Prices

4.12.9 Producers

4.13 IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.13.1 Market overview

4.13.2 Properties

4.13.3 Applications

4.13.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.13.5 Demand by market

4.13.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.13.7 Demand by region

4.13.8 Prices

4.13.9 Producers

4.14 MAGNESIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.14.1 Market overview

4.14.2 Properties

4.14.3 Applications

4.14.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.14.5 Demand by market

4.14.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.14.7 Demand by region

4.14.8 Prices

4.14.9 Producers

4.15 MANGANESE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.15.1 Market overview

4.15.2 Properties

4.15.3 Applications

4.15.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.15.5 Demand by market

4.15.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.15.7 Demand by region

4.15.8 Prices

4.15.9 Producers

4.16 NANOCELLULOSE (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals, bacterial cellulose)

4.16.1 Market overview

4.16.2 Properties

4.16.3 Applications

4.16.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.16.5 Demand by market

4.16.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.16.6.1 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

4.16.6.2 MFC

4.16.6.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

4.16.7 Demand by region

4.16.8 Prices

4.16.9 Producers

4.17 NANOCLAYS

4.17.1 Market overview

4.17.2 Properties

4.17.3 Applications

4.17.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.17.5 Demand by market

4.17.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.17.7 Demand by region

4.17.8 Prices

4.17.9 Producers

4.18 NANODIAMONDS

4.18.1 Market overview

4.18.2 Properties

4.18.3 Applications

4.18.4 Demand by market

4.18.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.18.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.18.7 Demand by region

4.18.8 Prices

4.18.9 Producers

4.19 NANOFIBERS

4.19.1 Market prospects

4.19.2 Market overview

4.19.3 Properties

4.19.4 Applications

4.19.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.19.6 Demand by market

4.19.7 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.19.8 Demand by region

4.19.9 Producers

4.20 NANOSILVER

4.20.1 Market prospects

4.20.2 Market overview

4.20.3 Properties

4.20.4 Applications

4.20.5 Demand by market

4.20.6 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.20.7 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.20.8 Demand, by region

4.20.9 Prices

4.20.10 Producers

4.21 NANOWIRES

4.21.1 Market prospects

4.21.2 Market overview

4.21.3 Properties

4.21.4 Applications

4.21.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.21.6 Demand by market

4.21.7 Demand, by region

4.21.8 Prices

4.21.9 Producers

4.22 NICKEL NANOPARTICLES

4.22.1 Market overview

4.22.2 Properties

4.22.3 Applications

4.22.4 Demand by market

4.22.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.22.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.22.7 Demand, by region

4.22.8 Prices

4.22.9 Producers

4.23 QUANTUM DOTS

4.23.1 Market overview

4.23.2 Properties

4.23.2.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and

4.23.2.2 Cadmium-free quantum dots

4.23.3 Applications

4.23.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.23.5 Demand by market

4.23.6 Demand, 2010-20

4.23.7 Demand by region

4.23.8 Prices

4.23.9 Producers

4.24 SILICON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.24.1 Market overview

4.24.2 Properties

4.24.3 Applications

4.24.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.24.5 Demand by market

4.24.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.24.7 Demand by region

4.24.8 Prices

4.24.9 Producers

4.25 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES

4.25.1 Market overview

4.25.2 Properties

4.25.3 Applications

4.25.4 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.25.5 Demand by market

4.25.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.25.7 Prices

4.25.8 Producers

4.26 TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.26.1 Market prospects

4.26.2 Market overview

4.26.3 Properties

4.26.3.1 Photocatalytic

4.26.3.2 UV-filter

4.26.4 Applications

4.26.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.26.6 Demand by market

4.26.7 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.26.8 Demand by region

4.26.9 Producers

4.27 ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.27.1 Market prospects

4.27.2 Market overview

4.27.3 Properties

4.27.4 Applications

4.27.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.27.6 Demand by market

4.27.7 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.27.8 Demand by region

4.27.9 Producers

4.28 ZIRCONIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.28.1 Market prospects

4.28.2 Market overview

4.28.3 Properties

4.28.4 Applications

4.28.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.28.6 Demand by market

4.28.7 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.28.8 Demand by region

4.28.9 Prices

4.28.10 Producers

4.29 OTHER NANOPARTICLES

5 MARKETS FOR NANOMATERIALS-BASED PRODUCTS

5.1 ADHESIVES

5.1.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.1.2 APPLICATIONS

5.1.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.1.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.2 AEROSPACE AND AVIATION

5.2.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.2.2 APPLICATIONS

5.2.2.1 Composites

5.2.2.2 Coatings

5.2.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.2.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.2.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.3 AUTOMOTIVE

5.3.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.3.2 APPLICATIONS

5.3.2.1 Composites

5.3.2.2 Paints and coatings

5.3.2.3 Tires

5.3.2.4 Fuel additives

5.3.2.5 Displays

5.3.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.3.3.1 Composites

5.3.3.2 Coatings

5.3.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.3.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.4 BATTERIES

5.4.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.4.2 APPLICATIONS

5.4.2.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB)

5.4.2.2 Lithium-air batteries

5.4.2.3 Sodium-ion batteries

5.4.2.4 Magnesium batteries

5.4.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.4.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.4.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5 BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

5.5.1 BIOSENSORS

5.5.1.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.1.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.1.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.1.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.2 DRUG FORMULATION AND DELIVERY

5.5.2.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.2.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.2.2.1 Products

5.5.2.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.2.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.2.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.3 IMAGING AND DIAGNOSTICS

5.5.3.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.3.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.3.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.3.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.3.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.4 MEDICAL COATINGS AND FILMS

5.5.4.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.4.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.4.2.1 Anti-fouling

5.5.4.2.2 Anti-microbial and infection control

5.5.4.2.3 Medical device coatings

5.5.4.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.4.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.4.5 PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.5 MEDICAL IMPLANTS

5.5.5.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.5.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.5.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.5.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.5.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.6 THERAPEUTICS

5.5.6.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.6.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.6.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.6.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.6.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.7 WOUND CARE

5.5.7.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.7.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.7.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.7.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.7.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.8 MEDICAL WEARABLES AND REMOTE HEALTH MONI

5.5.8.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.8.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.8.2.1 Skin sensors

5.5.8.2.2 Nanomaterials-based devices

5.5.8.3 Patch-type skin sensors

5.5.8.4 Hydration sensors

5.5.8.5 Wearable sweat sensors

5.5.8.6 Smart footwear

5.5.8.7 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.8.8 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.5.9 DENTAL

5.5.9.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.5.9.2 APPLICATIONS

5.5.9.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.5.9.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.5.9.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.6 COATINGS

5.6.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.6.2 APPLICATIONS

5.6.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.6.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.6.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.7 COMPOSITES

5.7.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.7.2 APPLICATIONS

5.7.2.1 Polymer composites

5.7.2.2 Thermal management

5.7.2.3 Electrostatic discharge (ESD) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding

5.7.2.4 Rubber and elastomers

5.7.2.5 Flame retardants

5.7.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.7.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.7.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.8 CONSTRUCTION, BUILDING PROTECTION AND ARCHITECTURAL COATINGS

5.8.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.8.2 APPLICATIONS

5.8.2.1 INSULATION AND HEATING

5.8.2.1.1 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.8.2.2 EXTERIOR COATINGS (PROTECTIVE, WOOD AND GLASS)

5.8.2.2.1 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.8.2.3 SMART WINDOWS

5.8.2.3.1 Thermochromic

5.8.2.3.2 Electrochromic

5.8.2.3.3 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.8.2.4 VOC MITIGATION AND INDOOR AIR FILTRATION

5.8.2.4.1 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.8.2.5 CEMENT AND CONCRETE

5.8.2.6 SELF-HEALING CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

5.8.2.6.1 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.8.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.8.3.1 Concrete and cement

5.8.3.2 Exterior coatings

5.8.3.3 Smart windows

5.8.3.4 Insulation

5.8.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.8.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.9 COSMETICS AND SUNSCREENS

5.9.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.9.2 APPLICATIONS

5.9.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.9.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.9.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.10 ELECTRONICS AND PHOTONICS

5.10.1 FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS, CONDUCTIVE FILMS AND DISPLAY

5.10.1.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.10.1.2 APPLICATIONS

5.10.1.2.1 Wearable electronics

5.10.1.2.2 Transparent electrodes in flexible electronics

5.10.1.2.3 Electronic paper

5.10.1.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.10.1.3.1 Touch panel and ITO replacement

5.10.1.3.2 Displays

5.10.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.10.1.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.10.2 CONDUCTIVE INKS

5.10.2.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.10.2.2 APPLICATIONS

5.10.2.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.10.2.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.10.2.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.10.3 TRANSISTORS, INTEGRATED CIRCUITS AND OTHER COMPONE

5.10.3.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.10.3.2 APPLICATIONS

5.10.3.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.10.3.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.10.3.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.10.4 MEMORY DEVICES

5.10.4.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.10.4.2 APPLICATIONS

5.10.4.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.10.4.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.10.4.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.10.5 ELECTRONICS COATINGS

5.10.5.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.10.5.2 APPLICATIONS

5.10.5.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.10.5.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.10.5.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.10.6 PHOTONICS

5.10.6.1 APPLICATIONS

5.10.6.1.1 Si photonics versus graphene

5.10.6.1.2 Optical modulators

5.10.6.1.3 Photodetectors

5.10.6.1.4 Plasmonics

5.10.6.1.5 Fiber lasers

5.10.6.2 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.10.6.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.10.6.4 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.11 FILTRATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL REMEDIATION

5.11.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.11.2 APPLICATIONS

5.11.2.1 Desalination and water filtration

5.11.2.2 Airborne filters

5.11.2.3 Gas separation

5.11.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.11.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.11.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.12 FOOD AND AGRICULTURE

5.12.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.12.2 APPLICATIONS

5.12.2.1 Food packaging

5.12.2.2 Coatings

5.12.2.3 Sensors

5.12.2.4 Additives in food additives and supplements

5.12.2.5 Agricultural production

5.12.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.12.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.12.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.13 FUEL CELLS

5.13.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.13.2 APPLICATIONS

5.13.2.1 Fuel cells

5.13.2.2 Hydrogen storage

5.13.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.13.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.13.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.14 HOUSEHOLD CARE AND SANITARY

5.14.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.14.2 APPLICATIONS

5.14.2.1 Anti-microbial coatings

5.14.2.2 Self-cleaning & easy clean coatings

5.14.2.3 Photocatalytic coatings

5.14.2.4 Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings

5.14.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.14.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.14.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.15 LIGHTING

5.15.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.15.2 APPLICATIONS

5.15.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.15.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.15.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.16 LUBRICANTS

5.16.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.16.2 APPLICATIONS

5.16.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.16.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.16.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.17 MARINE

5.17.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.17.2 APPLICATIONS

5.17.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.17.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.17.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.18 OIL & GAS EXPLORATION

5.18.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.18.2 PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS

5.18.2.1 Sensing and reservoir management

5.18.2.2 Coatings

5.18.2.3 Drilling fluids

5.18.2.4 Sorbent materials

5.18.2.5 Separation

5.18.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.18.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.18.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.19 PACKAGING

5.19.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.19.2 APPLICATIONS

5.19.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.19.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.19.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.20 SECURITY AND DEFENCE

5.20.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.20.2 APPLICATIONS

5.20.2.1 Military textiles

5.20.2.2 Military equipment

5.20.2.3 Anti-counterfeiting

5.20.2.4 Sensors and detection

5.20.2.5 Ballistic protection

5.20.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.20.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.20.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.21 SENSORS

5.21.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.21.2 APPLICATIONS

5.21.2.1 Gas sensors

5.21.2.2 Strain sensors

5.21.2.3 Biosensors

5.21.2.4 Food sensors

5.21.2.5 Image sensors

5.21.2.6 Infrared (IR) sensors

5.21.2.7 Optical sensors

5.21.2.8 Pressure sensors

5.21.2.9 Humidity sensors

5.21.2.10 Acoustic sensors

5.21.2.11 Wireless sensors

5.21.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.21.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.21.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.22 SOLAR

5.22.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.22.2 APPLICATIONS

5.22.2.1 Solar cells

5.22.2.2 Solar water splitting

5.22.2.3 Solar coatings

5.22.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.22.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.22.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.23 SUPERCAPACITORS

5.23.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.23.2 APPLICATIONS

5.23.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.23.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.23.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.24 TEXTILES & APPAREL

5.24.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.24.2 APPLICATION

5.24.2.1 Protective textiles

5.24.2.2 Electronic textiles

5.24.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.24.3.1 Protective textiles

5.24.3.2 Electronic textiles

5.24.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.24.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.25 TOOLS & MANUFACTURING

5.25.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.25.2 APPLICATIONS

5.25.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.25.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.25.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.26 3D PRINTING

5.26.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

5.26.2 APPLICATIONS

5.26.3 GLOBAL REVENUES AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.26.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.26.5 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.27 OTHER MARKETS

5.27.1 CATALYSTS

5.27.1.1 APPLICATIONS

5.27.1.2 APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

5.27.2 WIRE AND CABLE

5.27.2.1 Applications

5.27.2.1.1 Composites

5.27.2.1.2 Coatings

5.27.2.2 Application and product developers

5.27.3 SPORTING GOODS

5.27.3.1 Applications

5.27.3.1.1 Composites

5.27.3.1.2 Coatings

5.27.3.2 Application and product developers

5.27.4 WIND ENERGY

5.27.4.1 Market drivers and trends

5.27.4.2 Applications

5.27.4.3 Application and product developers

5.27.5 THERMOELECTRICS

5.27.5.1 Market drivers and trends

5.27.5.2 Applications

5.27.5.3 Application and product developers

