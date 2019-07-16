United States Tolling Market Size, Trends and Forecasts Report 2019-2023: In-Depth Analysis by Value, Toll Road Mileage, Vehicle Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Tolling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US tolling market by value, by toll road mileage, by vehicle share, etc.

There are usually two tolling elements: charging methods and collecting methods. Charging methods includes three types: Time Based Charges and Access Fees, Motorway and other Infrastructure Tolling and Distance or Area Charging. Whereas, collection method is classified into three categories namely, open toll system, closed toll system and open road/electronic toll system.



Electronic toll collection system is the most used format by the US toll roads. In this, the electronic toll system first concludes whether the passing vehicle is registered or not, then automatically charges the passing vehicles via a transponder attached in the vehicle. The signals emitted from transponder are collected by the antenna and then the vehicle information is passed to the main server. The main resolution of ETC method is that it facilitates the vehicles to pass through a toll road facility, avoiding certain actions such as stopping by the driver.



Electronic toll collection system is composed of three major components. First RFID (RFID tag, or transponder, consists of a chip and an antenna), second is reader and third is in-lane computer. RFID tag emits the information/identification data through antenna to the reader. Reader transmits the data to central database and facilitate with full information of the owner. Lastly, in-lane computer generates the appropriate toll charge of the vehicle and slip the information in the customers prepaid account.



The US tolling market market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as Escalating Rental Car Industry, Approaching New Projects, Truck Only Tolls, Modification in Electronic Toll Collection System, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as Economic Risk For The Tolling Business, Struggle to increase interoperability, etc.

Moreover, The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US tolling market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Verra Mobility Corporation, KAPSCH (KAPSCH TrafficCom), Roper Technologies, Inc. (TransCore), Abertis (Emovis) and Sociedad Ibrica de Construcciones Elctricas (Sice Inc.) are some of the key players operating in the US tolling market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Tolling Industry: An Overview

2.1.1 Tolling Meaning

2.1.2 Tolling History

2.1.3 Elements of Tolling

2.1.4 Tolling Element: Charging Methods

2.1.5 Tolling Element: Collection Methods

2.2 Electronic Toll Collection System: An Overview

2.2.1 Electronic Toll Collection

2.2.2 Electronic Toll Collection: Application Techniques and Principles

2.2.3 Components of Electronic Toll System

2.2.4 Schematic of Electronic Toll Collection System



3. Market Sizing

3.1 The US Toll Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Tolling Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Toll Road by Mileage

3.1.3 The US Toll Road by Growth in Mileage

3.1.4 The US Toll Market by Potential Increase in Toll Road Miles

3.1.5 The US Toll Market by Potential Interstate Route Toll Conversions

3.1.6 The US Toll Market by Number of Vehicles

3.1.7 The US Toll Road Market by Fleet Share

3.1.8 The US Toll Road Traffic & Revenue by Y-O-Y Growth

3.1.9 The US Toll Market by Electronic Toll System Account Penetration



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Escalating Rental Car Industry

4.1.2 Approaching New Projects

4.1.3 Truck Only Tolls

4.1.4 Hike in Gasoline Prices

4.1.5 Modification in Electronic Toll Collection System

4.1.6 Value-Added Tolling

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Economic Risk For The Tolling Business

4.2.2 Struggle to Increase Interoperability

4.2.3 Seasonality

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Upcoming Tolling Technologies

4.3.2 New Opportunity For P3 Concessions

4.3.3 Next Generation Transponders



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Toll Market: Player Analysis

5.1.1 The US Toll Market Share of RACs by Players



6. Company Profiling

6.1 Verra Mobility Corporation

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 KAPSCH (KAPSCH TrafficCom)

6.3 Roper Technologies, Inc. (TransCore)

6.4 Abertis (Emovis)

6.5 Sociedad Ibrica de Construcciones Elctricas (Sice Inc.)



