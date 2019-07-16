Immunoassay Market Worth $21.2 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

North American region is estimated to be the largest market for immunoassay in 2019

/EIN News/ -- London, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global immunoassay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to reach $21.2 billion by 2025. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases, increasing adoption of immunoassays in oncology, importance of immunoassays in drug and alcohol testing, and technological advancements in this field.

The global immunoassay market is segmented by product (immunoassay kits & reagents, immunoassay analyzers, immunoassay software & services), platform (chemiluminescence immunoassays, fluorescence immunoassays, colorimetric immunoassays, radioimmunoassays, other platforms), application (infectious diseases, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, autoimmune disorders, allergy, other applications), and end user (hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories/reference labs, blood banks, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research & academic laboratories, other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

In 2019, kits and reagents segment is estimated to be the largest product segment in terms of value

On the basis of product, kits and reagents segment commanded the largest share of the global immunoassay market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe leading to recurrent purchase of kits and reagents. Among kits and reagents segment, ELISpot kits and reagents segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot assay kits and analyzers.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAs) segment is estimated to dominate the global immunoassay market in terms of value in 2019

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAs) segment accounted for the largest share of the global immunoassays market. The growth in the chemiluminescence assays market is primarily supported by their wide application in research, clinical diagnosis, and pharmaceutical research. This coupled with their lower cost per test and higher sensitivity is driving the greater adoption of CLIAs among different end users. Technological advancements driving the development of innovative solutions, such as chemiluminescent biochips, multiplexed assays, portable analyzers are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market in the coming years.

Infectious diseases segment is estimated to be the largest application segment in terms of value in 2019

Based on application, infectious diseases commanded the largest share of the global immunoassay market mainly due to rising incidences of infectious diseases and growing adoption of immunoassay diagnostics in infectious diseases. Moreover, with an increasing need of rapid tests, a number of leading players in the immunoassay market, such as Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and bioMerieux are focusing on developing new products for a variety of disease areas in order to gain competitive edge and improve their market shares.

North American region is estimated to be the largest market for immunoassay in 2019

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global immunoassay market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising incidence of infectious diseases, growing prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, presence of major players for immunoassay in the region, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors attributed to the largest share of the immunoassay market in North America. Moreover, factors such as rising number of agreements and collaboration of immunoassay providers with hospital and hospital associated labs are expected to drive the immunoassays market for hospitals and clinics during the forecast period in this region.

The key players operating in the global immunoassay market are F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin SPA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Quidel Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, and Mindray among others.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, platforms, application, end user, and region/countries?

What was the historical market for immunoassay across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global immunoassay market?

Who are the major players in the global immunoassay market?

How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global immunoassay market?

What are the recent developments in the global immunoassay market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global immunoassay market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

