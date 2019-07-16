TransUnion Executives Join Government Leaders to Discuss New Approaches for Leveraging Data to Mitigate Risk

“In the Name of Risk” Government Matters segment will begin airing the evening of July 16

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government agencies face risks in varying forms, including economic, insider and citizen risk. These threats can often be mitigated by leveraging data to identify, manage and protect against them. Several executives from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and others from the public sector will be featured in an upcoming Government Matters Thought Leadership Network segment that delves further into the ever-important topic of risk mitigation.

The segment, “In the Name of Risk: How Effective Security Measures Make the Difference,” will first air on the Government Matters Thought Leadership Network (WJLA 24/7 News in Washington, D.C.) on July 16 at 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET. The full show will be available online following the premiere.

“When data is massive and changes by the second, government agencies, in particular, need access to accurate, complete and the most up-to-date data available to develop meaningful insights. The Government Matters segment will explore this important topic from the perspective of key public sector figures as well as data analytics experts,” said Jonathan McDonald, executive vice president of TransUnion’s public sector business unit. “Leveraging multiple data elements, be it credit or public records data, is essential in the fight to diminish risk for organizations in the public sector.”

Key topics across the risk spectrum to be featured in the Government Matters segment, include:

Types of data that most benefit the public sector and how to efficiently leverage the information.

Indicators that could raise red flags for a government agency and prevent the next Edward Snowden.

Identifying nefarious device activity of government employees from work or home.

Balancing between high-level security and a frictionless experience for those transacting with government agencies.

Prioritizing security clearances based on data analytics.

TransUnion’s public sector division provides fraud, benefit eligibility verification, continuous evaluation services, identity authentication, data breach response, investigation services, and other key solutions to federal, state and local government agencies in the U.S. TransUnion’s solutions help both private and public sector organizations manage risk and reduce costs.

The Government Matters segment, hosted by Francis Rose, will include various TransUnion executives and the following public sector panelists:

Thomas Brandt , President, Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management, Chief Risk Officer, IRS

, President, Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management, Chief Risk Officer, IRS Chris Cummiskey , CEO, Cummiskey Strategic Solutions and Former Acting Under Secretary for Management, DHS

, CEO, Cummiskey Strategic Solutions and Former Acting Under Secretary for Management, DHS Vincent Sritapan, Program Manager, DHS Science & Technology Directorate

For more information about the segment, please click here . Additional information about TransUnion’s public sector business can be accessed here .

