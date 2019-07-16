/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHealth and Telehospital Market) (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHospital and Telehospital Market) (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation.



Healthcare is defined as the procedure or methods employed in alimentation and enhancement of health. The healthcare procedure involved diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases by healthcare professionals like physicians, dentistry, chiropractic, optometry, psychology and others. The healthcare can be classified into: traditional itinerant healthcare, in which patient get diagnosed from healthcare professional by visiting hospital and clinics ;and on-demand healthcare, which involves technology interference in healthcare, to provide facilities to obtain healthcare services at any place and time.



The on-demand healthcare is further categorized in three categories: brick-and-mortar, telehealth and telemedicine. The brick-and-mortar helps in providing the nearby hospitals, clinics and healthcare location to the patients. The telehealth comprised of software and technologies that facilitates the customers to monitor their health 24*7 by own through websites, mobile applications and others. The telemedicine deals in remotely delivery in healthcare services like, health assessments or consultations, with the help of telecommunication network.



There are three broad categories of telemedicine: Two-way audio/visual communication; remote monitoring; and store-and-forward, providers share patient medical information like lab reports at another location.



The telemedicine market is segmented into three segments: on the basis of end user, it consist of the telehome users, mHealth and telehospital users; on the basis of medium, it contain a telemedicine technology and telemedicine services; and on the basis of specialty, like Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, etc.



The global telemedicine market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, technological innovation, reach in rural and remote area, etc.



Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, lack of infrastructure, etc.

Growth of the overall global telemedicine market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023 Edition, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Teladoc Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions and Doctor On Demand are some of the key players operating in the global telemedicine market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Healthcare: An Overview

2.2 On-demand Healthcare: An Overview

2.2.1 Brick-and-Mortar

2.2.2 Telehealth

2.2.3 Telemedicine

2.3 Telemedicine: An Overview

2.3.1 Telemedicine

2.3.2 Types of Telemedicine

2.4 Telemedicine Market by Segments

2.4.1 Segments on the Basis of End Use

2.5 Pros and Cons of Telemedicine

2.5.1 Pros of Telemedicine

2.5.2 Cons of Telemedicine



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Telemedicine Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Telemedicine Market by Region

3.2 Global Telemedicine Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Telemedicine Market by End User

3.2.2 Global Telehospital Market by Value

3.2.3 Global mHealth Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Telehome Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Telemedicine Market Segment by Medium

3.2.6 Global Telemedicine Technology Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Telemedicine Service Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Telemedicine Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Telemedicine Market by Countries (The US and the rest of North America)

4.1.3 United States Telemedicine Market by Value

4.2 Europe Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Telemedicine Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Telemedicine Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Telemedicine Market by Countries (Brazil and the Rest of Latin America)

4.4.3 Brazil Telemedicine Market by Value



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Telemedicine Market Player Comparison



6. Company Profiling

6.1 Teladoc, Inc

6.2 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

6.3 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

6.4 Doctor On Demand



