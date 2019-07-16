Global Hip & Knee Implant Market Set to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hip and Knee Implant (Primary, Partial and Revision) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



While, the global hip implant market is projected to reach US$6.66 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.05%, during 2019-2023.

The factors such as rising disposable income, upsurge in ageing population, growing healthcare expenditure and longer life expectancy are expected to drive the growth of the global hip and knee implant market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by regulatory risk, insufficient medical reimbursement & coverage, and scarcity of expertise and trained healthcare workers. A few notable trends include improving surgical robotic systems techniques, decline in global ASPs of hip and knee implants, increasing adoption of Knee and hip implants and rising application of computer-assisted total hip replacement surgery.

The global knee and hip implant market comprises of three major segments: Primary Implant, Partial or Unicompartmental Implant, and Revision Implant. The rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is contributing to the increase in the number of primary implant procedures among the geriatric population. However, the failure of primary implants gives rise to the need for revision implants. A partial or unicompartmental implant is done to fix a partial fracture in a knee or hip, caused by sports or accidental injuries.

The fastest-growing regional market for knee and hip implants is the U.S. due to the vast availability of advanced technology, that has eased the task of replacement surgeries by providing minimally invasive and computer-assisted robotic techniques. The emergence of various biotech companies is giving rise to the launches of new surgical devices, promoting the growth of the knee and hip implant market. The U.S. holds a significant position in the global knee and hip implant market.

