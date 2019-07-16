World Static Mixer Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2023: Capacity Additions in Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, and Water & Wastewater Industries Drives Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Static Mixer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth of end-user industries



The major users of static mixers are processes industries such as chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, as well as water and wastewater. Capacity additions in these industries are increasing the demand for static mixers. This demand for static mixer will lead to the expansion of the global static mixer market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Use of static mixer as catalysts



R&D organizations have developed static mixers for catalyzing process due to their application of blending two different streams and equalization of differences in physical parameters such as viscosity or temperature of gas or liquid used. Static mixers are widely used in chemical and petrochemical for their catalyzing applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as benefits associated with static mixers, growth of end-user industries, and static mixers improve process time and save capital investments.



However, uncertainties in renewable energy challenging the growth of oil and gas and thermal power generation industries, not suitable for applications that require 100% homogenous mixtures, and market subject to industrial CAPEX cycle may hamper the growth of the static mixer industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This static mixer market analysis considers sales from both laminar flow and turbulent flow. The analysis also considers the sales of static mixers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the laminar flow segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as wide applications in industries will play a significant role in the laminar flow segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global static mixer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading static mixer manufacturers, that include:



Fuel Tech Inc.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

NORITAKE Co. Ltd.

Statiflo Group

Sulzer Management Ltd.

Also, the static mixer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Laminar flow - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Turbulent flow - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of 3D-printed static mixers

Use of static mixers as catalysts

Introduction of static mixers in automatic dispensing systems

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Fuel Tech Inc.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

NORITAKE Co. Ltd.

Statiflo Group

Sulzer Management Ltd.

