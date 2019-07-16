Virtualization Software Market Set to Witness a CAGR of Approx 30% During 2019-2023 - Service Providers Focusing on vCPE Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtualization Software Market by Technology and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Multiple benefits of SDS



IT teams of organizations have found storage to be among the costliest commodities to manage and maintain. SDS helps organizations to reduce their storage costs significantly. One of the biggest advantages of SDS solutions is that they can work with low-cost commodity hardware and do not require the expensive fiber channel (FC) switches, which are typically used in storage area networks (SAN).



SDS allows to scale up storage infrastructure without affecting the overall performance of the system. Such benefits of SDS will lead to the expansion of the global virtualization software market at a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period.



Service providers focusing on vCPE solutions



Telecom service providers are finding multiple benefits from vCPE solutions. They can leverage NFVs to deliver vCPE solutions to end-users as it can be deployed on inexpensive commodity hardware at the customers' premises. This reduces the total number of appliances and the overall cost incurred on the appliances, which are needed at the customers' end. In addition, there are many other benefits of vCPE solutions for telecom service providers.



The main benefit of vCPE solutions is that multiple networking functions, such as routing or switching, can be run on a single device. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report also looks at factors such as an increase in HCI scales driving demand for server virtualization, benefits of desktop virtualization, multiple benefits of SDS.



However, the negative impact of increased server virtualization on storage, management complexity due to virtualization sprawl, and challenges to virtualization from container technology may hamper the growth of the virtualization software industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This virtualization software market analysis considers sales from network function virtualization, desktop virtualization, software-defined storage, and server virtualization. The analysis also considers the sales of virtualization software in Apac, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the network function virtualization segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as reduced operational costs, easy scalability, and simplified management will play a significant role in the network function virtualization segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global virtualization software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtualization software manufacturers, that include:



Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Red Hat Inc.

VMware Inc.

Also, the virtualization software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Network function virtualization - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Desktop virtualization - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Software-defined storage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Server virtualization - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Shift to mobile devices as VDI endpoints

Service providers focusing on vCPE solutions

SDS aiding the setting up of hybrid cloud

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Red Hat Inc.

VMware Inc.

