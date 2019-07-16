Virtualization Software Market Set to Witness a CAGR of Approx 30% During 2019-2023 - Service Providers Focusing on vCPE Solutions
Multiple benefits of SDS
IT teams of organizations have found storage to be among the costliest commodities to manage and maintain. SDS helps organizations to reduce their storage costs significantly. One of the biggest advantages of SDS solutions is that they can work with low-cost commodity hardware and do not require the expensive fiber channel (FC) switches, which are typically used in storage area networks (SAN).
SDS allows to scale up storage infrastructure without affecting the overall performance of the system. Such benefits of SDS will lead to the expansion of the global virtualization software market at a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period.
Service providers focusing on vCPE solutions
Telecom service providers are finding multiple benefits from vCPE solutions. They can leverage NFVs to deliver vCPE solutions to end-users as it can be deployed on inexpensive commodity hardware at the customers' premises. This reduces the total number of appliances and the overall cost incurred on the appliances, which are needed at the customers' end. In addition, there are many other benefits of vCPE solutions for telecom service providers.
The main benefit of vCPE solutions is that multiple networking functions, such as routing or switching, can be run on a single device. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report also looks at factors such as an increase in HCI scales driving demand for server virtualization, benefits of desktop virtualization, multiple benefits of SDS.
However, the negative impact of increased server virtualization on storage, management complexity due to virtualization sprawl, and challenges to virtualization from container technology may hamper the growth of the virtualization software industry over the forecast period.
Segment Insights
This virtualization software market analysis considers sales from network function virtualization, desktop virtualization, software-defined storage, and server virtualization. The analysis also considers the sales of virtualization software in Apac, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the network function virtualization segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as reduced operational costs, easy scalability, and simplified management will play a significant role in the network function virtualization segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global virtualization software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtualization software manufacturers, that include:
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Red Hat Inc.
- VMware Inc.
Also, the virtualization software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
