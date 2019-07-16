The World Automotive Emblem Market (2019-2023): Supply-Demand Uncertainties in the Value Chain May Hamper Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Emblem Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing use of new, high-quality materials to create emblems



Vendors are now using high-quality materials to create automotive emblems, which is fueling the demand for such emblems. Such new materials are expensive compared with traditional materials, which can help the vendors in the market generate more revenues. Since an emblem represents the brand, its design and look have the utmost importance.



The use of silver accents and high-quality chrome plating has increased in automotive emblems. The use of such high-quality materials will lead to the expansion of the global automotive emblem market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



3D printing for automotive applications



The application of 3D printing is making its way in the manufacturing of automotive emblems, which not only helps in speeding up the manufacturing process but also helps in making superior-quality and robust emblems. As part of advanced design tooling, 3D printing is helping in the removal of various steps and costs compared with the conventional manufacturing process. Also, customization can be achieved at a faster rate with 3D printing. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as growth in production of automobiles, growing use of new, high-quality materials to create emblems, growing use of emblems compatible with millimeter-wave radar system, and growing demand for custom made 2D and 3D emblems.



However, changing branding nomenclature, limited use of radar-based technologies in emerging automotive markets, and supply-demand uncertainties in value chain may hamper the growth of the automotive emblem industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This automotive emblem market analysis considers sales from both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive emblem in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rise in disposable income in many countries will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive emblem market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive emblem manufacturers, that include:



CIE Automotive S.A.

Koch Industries Inc.

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tokairika Co. Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Also, the automotive emblem market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing use of retractable mascots on bonnet

Fitment of emblems on vehicle hood

3D printing for automotive applications

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CIE Automotive S.A.

Koch Industries Inc.

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tokairika Co. Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

