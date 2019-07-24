Chef Kimsan Soan Of Park Hyatt Siem Reap Wins The Cambodian Good Taste Series, Hyatt’s Global Culinary Challenge

Director of Rooms Rivong Oung and Kimsan Soan, winner of Cambodia's Good Taste Series of luxury hotel, Park Hyatt Siem Reap A photo of Park Hyatt Siem Reap Associates with the Cambodian Edition of Good Taste Series 2019 panel of judges

Competing against five other talented chefs, Kim Soan will represent Cambodia in the Asia Pacific finals of Hyatt’s annual cooking competition

The Good Taste Series provides a global platform for our chefs to showcase their talent, creativity and the best of Cambodian Cuisine.” — Herman Kemp, General Manager

SIEM REAP, SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap announced today that Chef Kimsan Soan has emerged winner in the Cambodian edition of The Good Taste Series competition, an annual global contest that cultivates highly talented and emerging chefs and celebrates cultural diversity. A testament to Hyatt’s commitment to culinary excellence and creativity, The Good Taste Series is open to all rank of chefs up to executive sous chefs in Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, globally.Chef Kimsan Soan, Senior Sous Chef at Park Hyatt Siem Reap was named the winner by a panel of judges comprised of acclaimed chefs Chef Johannes Rivieres of Cuisine Wat Damnak, Chef Bora Long, Founder of Cambodia Chef Association and Chef Kimsan Pol of Embassy Restaurant and Park Hyatt Siem Reap Executive Chef, Pisith Theam.“The Good Taste Series provides a global platform for our Chefs to showcase their talent, creativity and the best of Cambodian Cuisine,” said Herman Kemp, General Manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap. “Through this competition, we can help our colleagues grow and realize their potential, which will, in turn, enable them to create unparalleled experiences for discerning travelers during their stay at our luxurious resort in Cambodia.”The Siem Reap, Cambodia Edition of this year’s Good Taste Series final took place on 27 June 2019 at Park Hyatt Siem Reap. The five contestants received a mystery black box containing ingredients required to be included within their skillfully crafted appetizer and the main dish using the surprise ingredients.“I am very happy to represent the best luxury hotel in Siem Reap , it is truly an honor to showcase the culinary talent that we have in Cambodia and compete with other equally hardworking chefs within Hyatt,” said Chef Kimsan Soan.The Good Taste Series 2019The annual cooking challenge started as an internal competition in North America in 2014 to cultivate emerging culinary talent. Since 2017, this annual contest has been held at a global scale featuring chefs from Hyatt hotels across Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.About Park Hyatt Siem Reap - A luxurious resort in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. Strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th-century ruins of Angkor Wat Temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian cuisines at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.About Park Hyatt – Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.

Chef Kimsan Soan Of Park Hyatt Siem Reap Wins The Cambodia Edition Of The Good Taste Series, Hyatt’s Global Culinary Challenge



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.