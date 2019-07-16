United States Anesthesiology Service Market to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Anesthesiology Service Market (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US Anesthesiology Service Market (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the US anesthesiology service market with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value and segments.



An anesthetic is a drug to avoid pain during surgery. A wide variety of drugs are used in modern anesthetic practice. Many are rarely used outside of anesthesia, although others are used commonly by all disciplines. All the drugs are categorized under the three main categories, namely, general anesthesia, regional anesthesia and local anesthesia.



Anesthesiology market is composed of two main elements which are anesthesia (drugs for medicinal purpose) and anesthesiologist (professional who are trained to use anesthesia). There are many equipments specifically designed for different surgical procedures like Anesthetic Vaporizer is used for vaporizing anesthetic; nasal oxygen set for delivering oxygen etc.



Anesthesia is now required in mostly all surgery. Anesthesia is a pain remover during surgery. Though it is a pain killer, there are many side effects of using anesthesia which may vary according to the type of the drug or the physical response of the patients like allergy. The side effects occur in many forms like nausea, vomiting, sore throat, headaches, back pain etc. Anesthesia is gaining popularity in the US usually in the age group between 50 years' age to 75 years of age.



The US anesthesiology market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The US anesthesiology market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing geriatric population, increase in monitored anesthesia use, increasing chronic diseases and volume of surgeries etc.



Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, side effects of anesthesia, high price of anesthesia equipment, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, increasing mid-level anesthesia provider, increasing anesthesiologist employment, technological enhancement of anesthesia devices, etc.

Growth of the overall US anesthesiology service market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



KKR & Co Inc. (Envision Healthcare Corporation), Blackstone (TeamHealth) and Mednax are some of the key players operating in the US anesthesiology service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Anesthesiology Market: An Overview

2.1.1 Elements of Anesthesiology

2.1.2 Types of Anesthesia

2.1.3 Anesthetic Equipment & Instruments

2.1.4 Anesthesia Side Effects

2.1.5 Segments in Anesthesiology Market



3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Anesthesiology Service Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Segments (Type of Service) (Anesthesia Drugs/ Medications and Others)

3.1.3 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value

3.1.4 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Type

3.1.5 The US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value

3.1.6 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Segments (End User)

3.1.7 The US GIASC Market by Value

3.1.8 The US Other (Hospitals & ASC-Non GI) Anesthesiology Service Market by Value

3.1.9 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Number of Anesthesiologist



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 The US Anesthesia Hospital Market Share by Players

4.2 The US Anesthesia Service Market by Other Private Providers

4.3 The US Anesthesiology Service Market Merger and Acquisitions

4.4 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Anesthesia Entities

4.5 The US Anesthesiology Service Market Players by Services



5. Company Profiles

5.1 KKR & Co. Inc. (Envision Healthcare Corporation)

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategy

5.2 Mednax

5.3 Blackstone (TeamHealth)



