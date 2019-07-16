Senior experts to present exclusive updates on cyber warfare at Maritime Information Warfare 2019

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi Reports: Senior experts will be addressing a key theme on cyber warfare at the Maritime Information Warfare Conference, in London this November

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference will be held in London on 18th-19th November 2019. This conference places great emphasis on Cyber Warfare, and the importance of more effective Cyber Defence as the maritime sphere becomes more information technology centric. Senior military officials and industry experts will provide delegates with exclusive briefings on implementing Cyber Warfare strategies and capabilities to optimise 'cyber lethality'.For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount expiring at midnight on 30th September 2019. Register online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr4 Featured expert speakers and their presentations on day one of the event include:Professor Richard Crowell, Associate Professor, Joint Military Operations Specialist, from US Naval War College will be presenting ‘Defining Three Dimensions of the Information Environment to Improve Engagement with Information Warfare’.Captain Alfred Turner, Associate Professor, Joint Military Operations Specialist, US Naval War College will be presenting ‘Practical Application and Implications of Information Warfare and Cyberspace Operations in Maritime Warfare’.Mr Christos Vidakis, Principal, Risk Advisory, from Deloitte, Greece, will be presenting ‘Maritime Cyber Threat Landscape and Lessons Learnt From the Front Line’.Colonel (Ret’d) Ralph Thiele, Managing Director, from Stratbyrd Consulting will be presenting ‘Enhancing Cyber Warfare Through New Technology and Artificial Intelligence’.Professor Kevin Jones, Executive Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, from University of Plymouth will be presenting ‘Security in an Increasingly Connected Network: Risks to the Increased use of Big Data and the Possible Solutions’. The two-day event will also feature an exclusive panel discussion on day-two on ‘'How can NATO Nations Unify Information Warfare to Improve Interoperability?’. Those participating in the panel include:• [CHAIR] Vice Admiral (Ret’d) Duncan Potts CB, Former Director General Joint Force Development, Joint Forces Command• Commander Matt Garrison, Information Operations Planner, NATO Allied Maritime Command• Captain Alfred Turner, Associate Professor, US Naval War College Professor Richard Crowell, Associate Professor, US Naval War College• Mr Simon Paterson MBE, Strategic Communications Specialist and Senior Consultant, Edelman UKThe brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available to download online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr4 18th-19th November 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKActing military and government personnel rates are available.For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



