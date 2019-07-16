Analysis on the Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market (2019-2024): Catalyzed by a Rising Demand for Energy Efficient & Environment Friendly Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced phase change materials market is currently being catalyzed by a rising demand for energy efficient and environment friendly technology.



According to the report, this market reached a value of US$ 1,055 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,736 Million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 17% during 2019-2024.



The factors driving the demand for advanced phase change materials include an increasing awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strict building codes and a rising demand for renewable sources of energy. Additionally, the augmented demand for these materials from the building and construction industry is further fueling the growth of the market.



Moreover, due to the adoption of these materials across a diverse range of applications, such as packaging, HVAC, refrigeration, electronics, textiles, etc., the advanced phase change materials market is expected to register continuous growth in the near future.



Furthermore, factors such as a growing awareness for energy conservation, continued technological developments and rising levels of urbanization in developing countries are expected to be additional drivers for this market.



Market Summary



Based on type, the market has been segmented as organic PCM, inorganic PCM and bio-based PCM. Currently, organic PCM dominate the market, holding the largest share.



Based on form, the market has been segmented as encapsulated and non-encapsulated. Currently, encapsulated PCM dominates the market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as building and construction, packaging, HVAC, textiles, electronics and others. Currently, building and construction dominate the market, holding the largest share.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Europe is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF, Cryopak, Entropy Solutions, Honeywell International, Outlast Technologies, Climator, Croda International, PCM Products, Phase Change Energy Solutions, PLUSS Advanced Technologies, RGEES, Rubitherm Technologies, Salca and SGL Group.



