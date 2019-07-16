Global Alcohol Wipes Market Report 2019-2023 - Increasing Use of Alcohol Wipes for Sanitizing Medical Equipment & Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcohol Wipes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing use of alcohol wipes for sanitizing medical equipment and devices



Alcohol wipes with almost 70% of alcohol are extensively used for disinfection. Alcohol wipes contain a high concentration of alcohol and purified water, which provides rapid antimicrobial protection against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The presence of purified water in the solution prevents the growth of pathogenic microorganisms on the infected skin. Therefore, alcohol wipes are in high demand by medical care centers for sanitizing the used equipment and devices. This demand for alcohol wipes will lead to the expansion of the global alcohol wipes market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Widespread use of alcohol wipes for household cleansing application



Consumers are increasingly using alcohol wipes for cleaning household items and appliances as these wipes eliminate bacteria, fungus. grease, oil, and dirt. Alcohol wipes are extensively used for removing stiff stains from mirrors, sinks, and floors. Along with furniture, alcohol wipes are used for cleaning laptops, computer hardware, electronic devices, and other gadgets. Therefore, the growing use of alcohol wipes for cleaning household appliances is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report also looks at factors such increasing use of alcohol wipes for sanitizing medical equipment and devices, stringent regulations on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare industry, and increasing preference for online ordering. However, uncertainties in an increase in the allergies caused by contact with alcohol wipes, high flammability of alcohol wipes, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the alcohol wipes industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This alcohol wipes market analysis considers sales from both sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes and soft sanitizing alcohol wipes. The analysis also considers the sales of alcohol wipes in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as premiumization will play a significant role in the sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global alcohol wipes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcohol wipes manufacturers, that include:



Cardinal Health Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Pal International Ltd.

Robinson Healthcare Ltd.

The Clorox Co.

Also, the alcohol wipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Soft sanitizing alcohol wipes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of alcohol wipes in food processing industry

Widespread use of alcohol wipes for household cleansing application

Opinions of health experts and physicians increase product awareness

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cardinal Health Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Pal International Ltd.

Robinson Healthcare Ltd.

The Clorox Co.

