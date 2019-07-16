Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market Outlook to 2023: Leading Players are Abbott Labs, Danaher Corp, Roche, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
The shift toward rapid diagnostics
All anti-thrombin III testing products support rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). RDTs are gaining popularity as they are easy to use and can screen biological samples quickly to provide results in no time. They are preferred for preliminary or emergency medical screening. As a result, the demand for anti-thrombin III testing products is growing from hospitals and other diagnostic facilities. This demand for anti-thrombin III testing products will lead to the expansion of the global anti-thrombin III testing market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Presence of various blood clotting disorders
The symptoms of anti-thrombin deficiency are similar to that of other disorders such as antiphospholipid syndrome, protein S deficiency, and protein C deficiency. It is crucial for patients with these indications to rule out or determine anti-thrombin deficiency to receive appropriate treatment. The prevalence of the mentioned health conditions is increasing the sales of anti-thrombin III test kits and solutions. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report has observed market growth factors such as the existence of tests related to anti-thrombin III, an increasing number of hypertension cases, and rising preference for rapid diagnostics. However, the lack of clinically available protocols to treat anti-thrombin deficiency, stringent regulations, and limited access to diagnostic procedures in developing nations may hamper the growth of the anti-thrombin III testing industry over the forecast period.
Segment Insights
This Anti-thrombin III testing market analysis considers sales of testing kits to hospitals, laboratories, and academic and research institutions. The analysis also considers the sales of anti-thrombin III testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, hospitals segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of patients with blood disorders and cardiovascular conditions and increasing surgery cases will significantly help the hospitals segment in maintaining its leading market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few major players, the global anti-thrombin III testing market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Anti-Thrombin III Testing manufacturers, which include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Also, the anti-thrombin III testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Presence of various blood clotting disorders
- Rise in the geriatric population
- Prevalence of inherited anti-thrombin deficiency
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
