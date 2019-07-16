Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market Outlook to 2023: Leading Players are Abbott Labs, Danaher Corp, Roche, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shift toward rapid diagnostics



All anti-thrombin III testing products support rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). RDTs are gaining popularity as they are easy to use and can screen biological samples quickly to provide results in no time. They are preferred for preliminary or emergency medical screening. As a result, the demand for anti-thrombin III testing products is growing from hospitals and other diagnostic facilities. This demand for anti-thrombin III testing products will lead to the expansion of the global anti-thrombin III testing market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Presence of various blood clotting disorders



The symptoms of anti-thrombin deficiency are similar to that of other disorders such as antiphospholipid syndrome, protein S deficiency, and protein C deficiency. It is crucial for patients with these indications to rule out or determine anti-thrombin deficiency to receive appropriate treatment. The prevalence of the mentioned health conditions is increasing the sales of anti-thrombin III test kits and solutions. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report has observed market growth factors such as the existence of tests related to anti-thrombin III, an increasing number of hypertension cases, and rising preference for rapid diagnostics. However, the lack of clinically available protocols to treat anti-thrombin deficiency, stringent regulations, and limited access to diagnostic procedures in developing nations may hamper the growth of the anti-thrombin III testing industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This Anti-thrombin III testing market analysis considers sales of testing kits to hospitals, laboratories, and academic and research institutions. The analysis also considers the sales of anti-thrombin III testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, hospitals segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of patients with blood disorders and cardiovascular conditions and increasing surgery cases will significantly help the hospitals segment in maintaining its leading market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global anti-thrombin III testing market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Anti-Thrombin III Testing manufacturers, which include:



Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the anti-thrombin III testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Presence of various blood clotting disorders

Rise in the geriatric population

Prevalence of inherited anti-thrombin deficiency

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

