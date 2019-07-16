Battery Recycling Market 2019 - Global Insights on Technology Trends, Recent Developments, Potential Application, Risk Factors, Product Scope and Business Opportunities: Orbis Research

The report Battery Recycling Market 2019 provides in depth analysis by Types (Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, and Other Batteries), Application (Extraction of Material, Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life, and Disposal), Leading Brands and with 2025 Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery recycling is a process that aims at diminishing the number of batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste. Batteries consist of several heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Therefore, disposing of them as regular trash has raised concerns about water pollution and soil contamination. The soil and water pollution caused by the disposal of batteries as a municipal waste has resulted in the need to take necessary steps to recycle batteries. Various governments have mandated battery recycling processes.

The lead-acid battery chemistry segment dominated the global battery recycling market in 2017, followed by the lithium-based and nickel-based chemistries. Lead-acid is the most common type of chemistry, and is used in a wide range of automotive and industrial applications. The lead-acid chemistry segment is projected to witness the highest growth from 2018 to 2023, due to the increasing use of starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) batteries.

This report studies the Battery Recycling market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market, as it is a major recycler of all chemistries of spent batteries.

In 2018, the global Battery Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered are Call2Rrecycle, Exide Technologies, Gravita India, Johnson Controls, East Penn Manufacturing, ENERSYS, Umicore, Retriev Technologies, G & P Batteries, The Doe Run Company, Gopher Resource, RSR Corporation, Terrapure Environmental, COM2 Recycling Solutions, World Logistics, Aqua Metals, Raw Materials Company, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES, and Vinton Batteries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, and Other Batteries

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Extraction of Material

Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life

Disposal

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Battery Recycling in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Battery Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offer customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Battery Recycling market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Battery Recycling

2 Global Battery Recycling Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Battery Recycling Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America Battery Recycling Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Battery Recycling Development Status and Outlook

7 China Battery Recycling Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Battery Recycling Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America Battery Recycling Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa Battery Recycling Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Battery Recycling Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

