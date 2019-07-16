World Vegan Cosmetics Market Forecast to 2023: Stringent Guidelines for Obtaining Vegan Certification May Hamper Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing preference for vegan products from consumers



With rising awareness about the negative impacts of animal-derived products, the demand for vegan products, including vegan cosmetics has also increased. Moreover, vegan cosmetics are manufactured from natural or plant-based ingredients which are beneficial for the skin.



Vegan cosmetics improve skin health and reduce the chances of acne, dark circles, and other skin abnormalities. Hence, the preference for vegan products is rising among consumers which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the vegan cosmetics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Growth of e-commerce market



Factors such as increasing internet penetration, technological advancements, rising adoption of smartphones, and growth of social media have boosted the growth prospects of the e-commerce market. This rapid growth of the e-commerce market has encouraged vegan cosmetics market vendors to offer their products through online distribution channels.



Market vendors are leveraging information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern technologies and collaborating with major online retailers to boost their online sales. The increasing preference for online shopping will boost the growth of the e-commerce market and have a positive impact on the vegan cosmetics market growth.



Market Dynamics



This report looks at factors such as the growth of the cosmetic industry, increasing preference for vegan products from consumers, and promotional and marketing strategies employed by vegan cosmetics vendors. However, the negative impact of vegan cosmetics on humans and animals, stringent guidelines for obtaining vegan certification, and challenges in formulating cosmetics with natural ingredients may hamper the growth of the vegan cosmetics industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This global vegan cosmetics market analysis considers the revenue generated from sales through offline and online distribution channels. The analysis also considers the growth of the vegan cosmetics market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as availability of product demonstrations will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global vegan cosmetics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several vegan cosmetics companies that include:



Debenhams

e.l.f. Beauty

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

Lush Retail

Natura & Co

Also, the vegan cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in strategic acquisitions and investments

Introduction of new vegan cosmetic products

Growth of e-commerce market

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Debenhams PLC

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Lush Retail Ltd.

Natura & Co

