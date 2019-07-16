3D-Printed Footwear Market Set to Register a CAGR of Approx 19% During 2019-2023 - Major Players are Adidas, ECCO, New Balance, Nike, and Under Armour
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D-printed footwear market is expected to record a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period.
The report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear, and growing vendor focus on expanding DTC channels. However, challenges such as lack of in-house expertise, limited availability of 3D-printed footwear, and limited availability of materials to manufacture 3D-printed footwear may hamper the growth of the 3D-printed footwear industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
This 3D-printed footwear market analysis considers sales for both men and women segments. The analysis also considers the sales of 3D-printed footwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the men segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of numerous and various types of 3D-printed footwear for men will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position.
Increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear
Vendors are increasingly offering customized 3D-printed footwear to increase sales. Vendors are allowing customization of every component of 3D-printed footwear, ranging from the material used to the color to the sole. This factor is increasing the customer base for the market vendors. Therefore, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear will boost the growth of the market.
Innovations in 3D printing
Vendors are collaborating with 3D printing technology providers to manufacture 3D-printed footwear through additive manufacturing. To increase production volumes, enhance the operational cost, and reduce manufacturing time vendors and 3D printing technology providers are developing machines with simple controls and remote self-monitoring. Therefore, increasing innovations in 3D printing will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global 3D-printed footwear market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D-printed footwear producers, which include:
- Adidas
- ECCO
- New Balance
- Nike
- Under Armour
Also, the 3D-printed footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Women - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovations in 3D printing
- Growing focus of vendors on manufacturing 3D-printed footwear using patented technologies
- Increasing demand for 3D-printed insoles among diabetic patients
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adidas AG
- ECCO Sko A/S
- New Balance
- Nike Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm2vwm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Footwear, 3D Printing
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.