3D-Printed Footwear Market Set to Register a CAGR of Approx 19% During 2019-2023 - Major Players are Adidas, ECCO, New Balance, Nike, and Under Armour

The global 3D-printed footwear market is expected to record a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period.



The report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear, and growing vendor focus on expanding DTC channels. However, challenges such as lack of in-house expertise, limited availability of 3D-printed footwear, and limited availability of materials to manufacture 3D-printed footwear may hamper the growth of the 3D-printed footwear industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This 3D-printed footwear market analysis considers sales for both men and women segments. The analysis also considers the sales of 3D-printed footwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the men segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of numerous and various types of 3D-printed footwear for men will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position.



Increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear



Vendors are increasingly offering customized 3D-printed footwear to increase sales. Vendors are allowing customization of every component of 3D-printed footwear, ranging from the material used to the color to the sole. This factor is increasing the customer base for the market vendors. Therefore, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear will boost the growth of the market.



Innovations in 3D printing



Vendors are collaborating with 3D printing technology providers to manufacture 3D-printed footwear through additive manufacturing. To increase production volumes, enhance the operational cost, and reduce manufacturing time vendors and 3D printing technology providers are developing machines with simple controls and remote self-monitoring. Therefore, increasing innovations in 3D printing will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global 3D-printed footwear market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D-printed footwear producers, which include:



Adidas

ECCO



New Balance

Nike



Under Armour



Also, the 3D-printed footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Men - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Women - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in 3D printing

Growing focus of vendors on manufacturing 3D-printed footwear using patented technologies

Increasing demand for 3D-printed insoles among diabetic patients

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adidas AG

ECCO Sko A/S

New Balance

Nike Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

