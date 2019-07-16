Global Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Market 2019-2023 - Growing Animal Feed Industry Driving the Demand for CSL
Immense benefits of using corn steep liquor
Corn steep liquor is a by-product of the corn wet-milling process and is manufactured as a mixture of amino acids, soluble proteins, organic acids like lactic acid, vitamins, and minerals. It is also used as a nutrition medium for the growth of microorganisms in the production of antibiotics, enzymes, and other fermented products.
Corn steep liquor serves as a good additive to microbial growth media and therefore plays a key role in the production of penicillin, E. coli recombinant proteins. This demand for corn steep liquor will lead to the expansion of the global corn steep liquor market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Technological advances in the production of corn steep liquor
The rising demand for corn steep liquor worldwide has encouraged the major players to incorporate innovative and technologically advanced methods with the aim of producing high-quality corn steep liquor.
The technological advances incorporated in the production of corn steep liquor, include the process of ultrafiltration, which is aimed at removing the suspended solids and high molecular weight compounds. Thus, the product obtained is a modified corn steep liquor, which contains comparatively greater amounts of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.
These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as immense benefits of using corn steep liquor, highly diversified application areas, and cost competitiveness of corn steep liquor.
However, uncertainties such as lack of distribution channels leading to low market penetration, increasing demand for synthetic fertilizers and other substitutes, and high competition among market vendors may hamper the growth of the corn steep liquor industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This corn steep liquor market analysis considers sales from both liquified corn steep liquor and powdered corn steep liquor. The analysis also considers the sales of corn steep liquor in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the liquified corn steep liquor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as wide applications in animal feed and essential part in bacterial production will play a significant role in the liquified corn steep liquor segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global corn steep liquor market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corn steep liquor manufacturers that include:
- Cargill Inc.
- Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Tereos Group
Also, the corn steep liquor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Liquefied corn steep liquor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Powdered corn steep liquor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing animal feed industry driving the demand for corn steep liquor
- Emergence of new corn wet milling facilities and growing investments
- Technological advances in the production of corn steep liquor
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cargill Inc.
- Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Tereos Group
