World Travel Awards names 11 Mirrors and Senator Ukraine`s top hotels

KYIV, UKRAINE, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth year running, the 26th World Travel Awards has named 11 Mirrors Design Hotel Ukraine’s Leading Boutique 2019 and has titled Senator Victory Square Ukraine’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019.

World Travel Awards™ (WTA) was founded in 1993 to recognise, acknowledge and reward excellence in the travel and hospitality industry. Renowned worldwide as the Oscars of tourism, the World Travel Awards is the most prestigious and sought-after travel accolade.

DEOL Partners is the hotel operator of both the stylish boutique hotel 11 Mirrors and Senator Victory Square (the apart-hotel of the Senator Hotels and Apartments chain). Both properties have earned this sought-after trophy for establishing and maintaining the highest quality of services, comfortable atmosphere, and warm welcome.

The finest travel brands in Europe, including our properties, were revealed and awarded at a star-studded gala ceremony that took place on 8 June, in Madeira, Portugal. The travel industry elite from across the continent attended the red carpet event at Belmond Reid’s Palace, the historic hideaway, set in verdant gardens overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “Our inaugural ceremony in Madeira has proved an incredible success. We have had the privilege of recognising the leading destinations, hotels, resorts, airlines and travel providers from across Europe and my congratulations to each of our winners.”

Maryna Leo, CEO of 11 Mirrors Design Hotel and Senator Hotels and Apartments, Partner at DEOL Partners: “We are thrilled to become the WTA winner in two categories – again. Our special thanks go to the WTA organisers for recognising our hotels as Ukraine’s top properties in their categories. World Travel Awards is voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, that is why this prize is important to us. As a hotel operator, we are proud to say that our brands enjoy recognition among industry experts, within and beyond Ukraine, and guests coming from all over the world. This award showcases the commitment to excellence our team has always been demonstrating.”



