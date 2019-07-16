Outlook on the World Glycol Ethers Market 2019-2023: Projecting a CAGR of Approx 5%, Led by BASF, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Co, LyondellBasell Industries, and Royal Dutch Shell

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glycol Ethers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand from the automotive industry



Automotive parts are coated with paints and coatings to protect them from moisture, abrasion, chemicals, and high temperature. Glycol ether-based solvents are used in paints and coatings to improve their blush resistance, evaporation rate, solvent release, solubility, and flow out and leveling properties. The demand for automotive paints and coatings will grow among consumers who invest in maintaining their vehicle's utmost appearance.



The high growth of the automotive industry especially in APAC will fuel the demand of automotive paints and coatings and consequently drive the growth of the glycol ethers market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for cosmetics products



Glycol ethers are increasingly being used as a low-cost replacement of fatty acid isopropyl esters and as a solvent for ingredients in cosmetics. The demand for cosmetic skin care products is increasing because of factors such as rapid urbanization, the growing popularity of social networks, growth of the upper middle class, and increasing online beauty spending.



With the rising demand for cosmetics products, the demand for glycol ethers is also expected to grow in the forthcoming years.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as the rising demand from the construction industry, growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing demand from the automotive industry. However, fluctuation in raw material cost, stringent regulations and policies, and safe handling and transportation of glycol ethers may hamper the growth of the glycol ethers industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This global glycol ethers market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of P-series and E-series glycol ethers. The analysis also considers the demand for glycol ethers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the P-series segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for P-series glycol ethers in coatings and chemical intermediates will play a significant role in the P-series segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global glycol ethers market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several glycol ether companies, that include:



BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Also, the glycol ethers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

P-series - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

E-series - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in production of natural gas in North America

Growing demand for architectural coatings

Rising demand for cosmetics products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

