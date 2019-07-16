Outlook on the World Glycol Ethers Market 2019-2023: Projecting a CAGR of Approx 5%, Led by BASF, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Co, LyondellBasell Industries, and Royal Dutch Shell
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glycol Ethers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand from the automotive industry
Automotive parts are coated with paints and coatings to protect them from moisture, abrasion, chemicals, and high temperature. Glycol ether-based solvents are used in paints and coatings to improve their blush resistance, evaporation rate, solvent release, solubility, and flow out and leveling properties. The demand for automotive paints and coatings will grow among consumers who invest in maintaining their vehicle's utmost appearance.
The high growth of the automotive industry especially in APAC will fuel the demand of automotive paints and coatings and consequently drive the growth of the glycol ethers market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for cosmetics products
Glycol ethers are increasingly being used as a low-cost replacement of fatty acid isopropyl esters and as a solvent for ingredients in cosmetics. The demand for cosmetic skin care products is increasing because of factors such as rapid urbanization, the growing popularity of social networks, growth of the upper middle class, and increasing online beauty spending.
With the rising demand for cosmetics products, the demand for glycol ethers is also expected to grow in the forthcoming years.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as the rising demand from the construction industry, growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing demand from the automotive industry. However, fluctuation in raw material cost, stringent regulations and policies, and safe handling and transportation of glycol ethers may hamper the growth of the glycol ethers industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This global glycol ethers market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of P-series and E-series glycol ethers. The analysis also considers the demand for glycol ethers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the P-series segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for P-series glycol ethers in coatings and chemical intermediates will play a significant role in the P-series segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global glycol ethers market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several glycol ether companies, that include:
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Also, the glycol ethers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- P-series - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- E-series - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in production of natural gas in North America
- Growing demand for architectural coatings
- Rising demand for cosmetics products
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au1q81
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Solvents
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.