Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $81.5 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $170.6 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $81.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 9.2% compared to the prior quarter and 9.8% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The Company recorded net income of $170.6 million or $2.91 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2019 compared to net income of $171.6 million or $2.93 per diluted common share for the same period of 2018.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2019:

Comparative information to the first quarter of 2019

Total assets increased by $1.3 billion, including $220 million from the acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"), the parent company of Oak Bank (the "Oak Bank Acquisition"), or 16% on an annualized basis.

Total loans increased by $1.1 billion, including $114 million from the Oak Bank Acquisition, or 18% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits increased by $714 million, including $158 million from the Oak Bank Acquisition, or 11% on an annualized basis.

Net interest income increased by $4.2 million as the impact of a $797 million increase in average earning assets was partially offset by an eight basis point decline in net interest margin.

Mortgage banking production revenue increased by $13.3 million as mortgage originations for sale totaled $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $678 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Other highlights of the second quarter of 2019

Total period end loans were $751 million higher than average total loans in the current quarter.

Recorded the following activity related to mortgage servicing rights: Current period capitalization of $9.8 million; Reduction in value related to payoffs and paydowns of $4.1 million; and Reduction in value related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $3.4 million.

Recognized $24.6 million of provision for credit losses and $22.3 million of net charge-offs, of which $15.2 million of provision for credit losses and $18.4 million of net charge-offs related to three credits.

Completed a subordinated debt issuance which generated proceeds of $297.5 million, net of the underwriting discount, and contributed to increase the total capital ratio to approximately 12.3%.

Opened a new branch in Waukegan, Illinois, as well as completed the Oak Bank Acquisition, with one branch in the city of Chicago.

Announced an agreement to acquire STC Bancshares Corp., the parent company of STC Capital Bank, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported net income of $81.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, down from $89.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $1.3 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $4.2 billion higher than the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter was characterized by strong balance sheet growth, increased mortgage banking revenue, resolution of problem credits, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "This quarter demonstrated our asset-driven mentality as we generated high quality assets while leveraging our retail banking footprint to grow core deposit funding. The Company experienced significant loan growth in the quarter as total loans grew by $1.1 billion and the yield on loans remained relatively flat to the prior quarter. Additionally, the loan growth was diversified across various loan portfolios as we experienced growth of $380 million of commercial premium finance receivables, $303 million of commercial real estate loans and $277 million of commercial loans. Total deposits increased by $714 million in the current quarter although the rate on interest bearing deposits increased by eight basis points. We remain aggressive in growing quality assets that meet our standards and will seek to fund that by expanding deposit market share and household penetration."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business production increased dramatically in the current quarter as loan volumes originated for sale increased to $1.2 billion from $678 million in the first quarter of 2019. The favorable increase in origination volume was a result of the seasonal purchase market combined with increased refinance activity due to the declining interest rate environment. Declining long-term interest rates also contributed to a $4.1 million reduction in our mortgage servicing rights portfolio related to payoffs and paydowns as well as a $3.4 million reduction due to changes in fair value assumptions, net of hedging gain. However, those declines were more than offset by capitalization of retained servicing rights of $9.8 million in the current quarter. We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area. We believe that the mortgage rate outlook bodes well for mortgage origination demand in future quarters."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "During the current quarter, the Company recorded $24.6 million of provision for credit losses and $22.3 million of net charge-offs, of which $15.2 million of provision for credit losses and $18.4 million of net charge-offs related to three credits. This contributed to a four basis point reduction in non-performing loans as a percent of total loans to 0.45%. The Company recorded additional provision expense during the current quarter in recognition of the significant loan growth as well as certain specific reserves on other non-performing loans. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit. We do not believe that the charges taken during the current quarter represent any pervasive issues that may have broader implications on the credit quality of our loan portfolio."

Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have experienced significant franchise growth in the first two quarters of 2019 and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong. Total period-end loans exceeded total average loans by $751 million in the current quarter, providing momentum for an increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2019 despite market conditions that are applying pressure to the net interest margin. We plan to continue to emphasize core deposit growth and we will remain diligent in monitoring the interest rate environment to ensure that we react quickly in adjusting deposit pricing in the event of further interest rate reductions. We plan to continue in our steady and measured approach to achieve our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value. Evaluating strategic acquisitions, like the Oak Bank Acquisition and the announced acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp., and organic branch growth will continue to be a part of our overall growth strategy with the goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank."

The graphs below illustrate certain highlights of the second quarter of 2019.

*See Table 16 in this report for the MSR Valuation Adjustment, net of gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets grew by $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2019 primarily driven by $1.1 billion of loan growth as well as an increase in mortgage loans held-for-sale of $146.4 million. There were no material additions to the Company's investment portfolio during the current quarter due to the lack of acceptable financial returns given the current interest rate environment. The Company held $1.4 billion of interest bearing cash as of June 30, 2019 in order to maintain adequate liquidity.

Total liabilities grew by $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019 primarily comprised of growth in total deposits of $714.1 million and an increase of $296.8 million in subordinated notes. Management believes in substantially funding the balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 4 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2019, net interest income totaled $266.2 million, an increase of $4.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $28.0 million as compared to the second quarter of 2018. The $4.2 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was attributable to a $6.6 million increase related to balance sheet growth and a $2.9 million increase from one more day in the quarter partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease due to a reduction in net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.70% (3.72% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2019 and 3.61% (3.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2018. The eight basis point decrease in net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 is primarily due to an increase in the rate on interest bearing liabilities of 11 basis points partially offset by a three basis point increase in the contribution of net free funds. The 11 basis point increase in the rate on interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to an eight basis point increase in deposit pricing related to promotional efforts to expand our market penetration, including at new branches. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing liabilities was negatively impacted by three basis points due to a higher mix of wholesale borrowings including the subordinated debt issuance in the current quarter and the utilization of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings to fund asset growth. The yield on earning assets remained unchanged in the second quarter as compared to first quarter as the yield on loans remained relatively consistent quarter over quarter.

For the first six months of 2019, net interest income totaled $528.2 million, an increase of $64.9 million as compared to the first six months of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.66% (3.68% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the first six months of 2019 compared to 3.58% (3.60% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the first six months of 2018.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 5 through 10 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the second quarter of 2019 totaled 36 basis points on an annualized basis compared to nine basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2019 and two basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, a $17.2 million increase from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a $21.2 million increase from $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for credit losses totaled $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Of the $24.6 million of provision for credit losses and $22.3 million of net charge-offs recognized in the current quarter, $18.4 million of net charge-offs and $15.2 million of provision expense, respectively, related to three credits. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. The amount of future additions to the allowance for credit losses will be dependent upon management’s assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance based on its evaluation of economic conditions, changes in real estate values, interest rates, the regulatory environment, the level of past-due and non-performing loans and other factors.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

As of June 30, 2019, $54.9 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $129.1 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2019, $19.2 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $176.2 million, or 0.7%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at June 30, 2019 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 97.9% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2019 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase. In addition to the $160.4 million of allowance for loan losses, there was $6.9 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses as of June 30, 2019.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.40% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.43% at March 31, 2019, and 0.40% at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets, excluding PCI loans, totaled $133.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $139.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $118.9 million at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans, excluding PCI loans, totaled $113.4 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 compared to $117.6 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 and $83.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $19.8 million at June 30, 2019 decreased $1.7 million compared to $21.5 million at March 31, 2019 and decreased $15.5 million compared to $35.3 million at June 30, 2018. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes reserves are appropriate to absorb inherent losses and OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $162,000 during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased brokerage commissions and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of higher production revenues and an increase in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio in the second quarter of 2019. Production revenue increased by $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to a significant increase in origination volumes as a result of the seasonal purchase market and increased refinancing activity. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 37% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 33% in the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the second quarter of 2019, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased as retained servicing rights led to the capitalization of $9.8 million partially offset by negative fair value adjustments of $4.3 million and a reduction in value of $4.1 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company purchased an option at the beginning of the second quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The option was exercised during the current quarter resulting in a net gain of $920,000 which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.

The net gains recognized on investment securities in the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, were primarily due to unrealized gains recognized on equity securities held by the Company, including a large cap value mutual fund.

The Company recorded $643,000 of fees from covered call options in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance. There were no outstanding call option contracts at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 or June 30, 2018.

Miscellaneous non-interest income decreased by $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to reduced income from investments in partnerships.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The $8.0 million increase is comprised of an increase of $1.3 million in salaries expense, $4.9 million in commissions and incentive compensation and $1.8 million in benefits expense. The increase in salaries expense is primarily due to increased staffing as the Company grows, including additional salaries from the Oak Bank Acquisition as well as a full quarter impact of annual merit increases that were effective in February. Commissions and incentive compensation increased in the current quarter primarily related to the increased volume of mortgage originations for sale. The increase in benefits expense relates primarily to increases in employee insurance expense in the current quarter.

Equipment expense totaled $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased software depreciation and licensing expenses and maintenance and repairs.

Data processing expenses decreased by $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to the realization of a full quarter impact of favorable contract negotiations on various data processing contracts which were completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $3.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily related to higher corporate sponsorship costs, which are typically higher in the spring and summer due to our marketing efforts related to baseball sponsorships, as well as increased spending related to deposit generation and brand awareness to grow our loan and deposit portfolios.

Miscellaneous expenses increased by $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of loan expenses and travel and entertainment expenses. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors' fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses, operating losses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $32.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates were 26.06% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 24.86% in the first quarter of 2019 and 26.33% in the second quarter of 2018. During the first six months of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $58.2 million compared to $58.1 million for the first six months of 2018. The effective tax rates were 25.44% for the first six months of 2019 and 25.30% for the first six months of 2018.

The quarterly and year-to-date effective tax rates were impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $69,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $712,000 in the second quarter of 2018 and $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. Excess tax benefits are expected to be higher in the first quarter when the majority of the Company's shared-based awards vest, and will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2019, revenue within this unit was primarily driven by increased net interest income due to increased earning assets and one additional day in the second quarter, partially offset by higher rates on interest bearing liabilities. Mortgage banking revenue increased significantly from $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 to $37.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 an increase of $429,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2019. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $750 million to $800 million at June 30, 2019.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. In the second quarter of 2019, the specialty finance unit experienced higher revenue primarily as a result of increased volumes and higher yields within its insurance premium financing receivables portfolio. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.4 billion during the second quarter of 2019 and average balances increased by $228.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances along with higher yields on these loans resulted in a $5.2 million increase in interest income attributed to the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the second quarter of 2019, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $80.4 million to $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business remained relatively steady, totaling approximately $1.0 million in both the first quarter and the second quarter of 2019.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $162,000 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019, totaling $24.1 million in the current period. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $25.9 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $772.9 million increase from the $25.1 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2019. The increase in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to market appreciation as well as increased business.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed the Oak Bank Acquisition. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois, as well as approximately $223.8 million in assets, including approximately $126.1 million in loans, and approximately $161.2 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of $10.7 million on the acquisition.

On December 14, 2018, the Company acquired Elektra Holding Company, LLC ("Elektra"), the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"). CDEC is a provider of Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031. CDEC has successfully facilitated more than 8,000 like-kind exchanges in the past decade for taxpayers nationwide. These transactions typically generate customer deposits during the period following the sale of the property until such proceeds are used to purchase a replacement property. The Company recorded goodwill of $37.6 million on the acquisition.

On December 7, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank ("AEB"). Through this asset acquisition, the Company acquired approximately $164.0 million in assets, including approximately $119.3 million in loans, and approximately $150.8 million in deposits.

On August 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Chicago Shore Corporation ("CSC"). CSC was the parent company of Delaware Place Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Delaware Place Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois as well as approximately $282.8 million in assets, including approximately $152.7 million in loans, and approximately $213.1 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of $26.6 million on the acquisition.

On January 4, 2018, the Company acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of the mortgage banking business of Veterans First, in a business combination. The Company also acquired mortgage servicing rights assets from Veterans First on approximately 10,000 loans, totaling an estimated $1.6 billion in unpaid principal balance. Veterans First is a consumer direct lender with two offices, operating one in Salt Lake City and one in San Diego. The Company recorded goodwill of $9.1 million on the acquisition.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the first quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2018 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(4)

basis point (bp) change from

1st Quarter

2019 % or

basis point (bp)

change from

2nd Quarter

2018 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net income $ 81,466 $ 89,146 $ 89,580 (9 ) % (9 ) % Net income per common share – diluted 1.38 1.52 1.53 (9 ) (10 ) Net revenue (1) 364,360 343,643 333,403 6 9 Net interest income 266,202 261,986 238,170 2 12 Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.70 % 3.61 % (8 ) bp 1 bp Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.64 3.72 3.63 (8 ) 1 Net overhead ratio (3) 1.64 1.72 1.57 (8 ) 7 Return on average assets 1.02 1.16 1.26 (14 ) (24 ) Return on average common equity 9.68 11.09 11.94 (141 ) (226 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 12.28 14.14 14.72 (186 ) (244 ) At end of period Total assets $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 29,464,588 16 % 14 % Total loans (5) 25,304,659 24,214,629 22,610,560 18 12 Total deposits 27,518,815 26,804,742 24,365,479 11 13 Total shareholders’ equity 3,446,950 3,371,972 3,106,871 9 11

Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 $ 30,142,731 $ 29,464,588 Total loans (1) 25,304,659 24,214,629 23,820,691 23,123,951 22,610,560 Total deposits 27,518,815 26,804,742 26,094,678 24,916,715 24,365,479 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 3,446,950 3,371,972 3,267,570 3,179,822 3,106,871 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 266,202 $ 261,986 $ 254,088 $ 247,563 $ 238,170 $ 528,188 $ 463,252 Net revenue (2) 364,360 343,643 329,396 347,493 333,403 708,003 644,164 Net income 81,466 89,146 79,657 91,948 89,580 170,612 171,561 Net income per common share – Basic 1.40 1.54 1.38 1.59 1.55 2.94 2.98 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.38 1.52 1.35 1.57 1.53 2.91 2.93 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.70 % 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.61 % 3.66 % 3.58 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.64 3.72 3.63 3.61 3.63 3.68 3.60 Non-interest income to average assets 1.23 1.06 0.99 1.34 1.34 1.15 1.29 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.87 2.79 2.78 2.87 2.90 2.83 2.87 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.64 1.72 1.79 1.53 1.57 1.68 1.58 Return on average assets 1.02 1.16 1.05 1.24 1.26 1.09 1.23 Return on average common equity 9.68 11.09 10.01 11.86 11.94 10.37 11.62 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 12.28 14.14 12.48 14.64 14.72 13.19 14.38 Average total assets $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 $ 28,567,579 $ 31,638,289 $ 28,190,683 Average total shareholders’ equity 3,414,340 3,309,078 3,200,654 3,131,943 3,064,154 3,362,000 3,030,062 Average loans to average deposits ratio 93.9 % 92.7 % 92.4 % 92.2 % 95.5 % 93.3 % 95.3 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 92.0 90.3 91.3 92.8 92.8 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 73.16 $ 67.33 $ 66.49 $ 84.94 $ 87.05 Book value per common share 58.62 57.33 55.71 54.19 52.94 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 47.48 46.38 44.67 44.16 43.50 Common shares outstanding 56,667,846 56,638,968 56,407,558 56,377,169 56,329,276 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.3 % 9.4 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.6 9.8 9.7 10.0 10.0 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.5 9.6 Total capital ratio (5) 12.3 11.7 11.6 12.0 12.1 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 154,164 $ 151,001 $ 144,645 Non-performing loans 113,447 117,586 113,234 127,227 83,282 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (6) 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.65 % 0.64 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.45 0.49 0.48 0.55 0.37 Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 172 170 167 166 162

Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 300,934 $ 270,765 $ 392,142 $ 279,936 $ 304,580 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 58 58 58 57 62 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,437,105 1,609,852 1,099,594 1,137,044 1,221,407 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,186,154 2,185,782 2,126,081 2,164,985 1,940,787 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,191,634 1,051,542 1,067,439 966,438 890,834 Trading account securities 2,430 559 1,692 688 862 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 44,319 47,653 34,717 36,414 37,839 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 92,026 89,013 91,354 99,998 96,699 Brokerage customer receivables 13,569 14,219 12,609 15,649 16,649 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 394,975 248,557 264,070 338,111 455,712 Loans, net of unearned income 25,304,659 24,214,629 23,820,691 23,123,951 22,610,560 Allowance for loan losses (160,421 ) (158,212 ) (152,770 ) (149,756 ) (143,402 ) Net loans 25,144,238 24,056,417 23,667,921 22,974,195 22,467,158 Premises and equipment, net 711,214 676,037 671,169 664,469 639,345 Lease investments, net 230,111 224,240 233,208 199,241 194,160 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,023,896 888,492 696,707 700,568 666,673 Trade date securities receivable 237,607 375,211 263,523 — 450 Goodwill 584,911 573,658 573,141 537,560 509,957 Other intangible assets 46,588 46,566 49,424 27,378 21,414 Total assets $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 $ 30,142,731 $ 29,464,588 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 $ 6,569,880 $ 6,399,213 $ 6,520,724 Interest bearing 20,798,857 20,451,286 19,524,798 18,517,502 17,844,755 Total deposits 27,518,815 26,804,742 26,094,678 24,916,715 24,365,479 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 574,823 576,353 426,326 615,000 667,000 Other borrowings 418,057 372,194 393,855 373,571 255,701 Subordinated notes 436,021 139,235 139,210 139,172 139,148 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 993,537 840,559 669,644 664,885 676,823 Total liabilities 30,194,819 28,986,649 27,977,279 26,962,909 26,357,717 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Common stock 56,794 56,765 56,518 56,486 56,437 Surplus 1,569,969 1,565,185 1,557,984 1,553,353 1,547,511 Treasury stock (6,650 ) (6,650 ) (5,634 ) (5,547 ) (5,355 ) Retained earnings 1,747,266 1,682,016 1,610,574 1,543,680 1,464,494 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,429 ) (50,344 ) (76,872 ) (93,150 ) (81,216 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,446,950 3,371,972 3,267,570 3,179,822 3,106,871 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 $ 30,142,731 $ 29,464,588





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 309,161 $ 296,987 $ 283,311 $ 271,134 $ 255,063 $ 606,148 $ 490,057 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,104 2,209 3,409 5,285 4,226 5,313 7,044 Interest bearing deposits with banks 5,206 5,300 5,628 5,423 3,243 10,506 6,039 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — — — — 1 — 1 Investment securities 27,721 27,956 26,656 21,710 19,888 55,677 39,016 Trading account securities 5 8 14 11 4 13 18 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,439 1,355 1,343 1,235 1,455 2,794 2,753 Brokerage customer receivables 178 155 235 164 167 333 324 Total interest income 346,814 333,970 320,596 304,962 284,047 680,784 545,252 Interest expense Interest on deposits 67,024 60,976 55,975 48,736 35,293 128,000 61,842 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,193 2,450 2,563 1,947 4,263 6,643 7,902 Interest on other borrowings 3,525 3,633 3,199 2,003 1,698 7,158 3,397 Interest on subordinated notes 2,806 1,775 1,788 1,773 1,787 4,581 3,560 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 3,064 3,150 2,983 2,940 2,836 6,214 5,299 Total interest expense 80,612 71,984 66,508 57,399 45,877 152,596 82,000 Net interest income 266,202 261,986 254,088 247,563 238,170 528,188 463,252 Provision for credit losses 24,580 10,624 10,401 11,042 5,043 35,204 13,389 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 241,622 251,362 243,687 236,521 233,127 492,984 449,863 Non-interest income Wealth management 24,139 23,977 22,726 22,634 22,617 48,116 45,603 Mortgage banking 37,411 18,158 24,182 42,014 39,834 55,569 70,794 Service charges on deposit accounts 9,277 8,848 9,065 9,331 9,151 18,125 18,008 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 864 1,364 (2,649 ) 90 12 2,228 (339 ) Fees from covered call options 643 1,784 626 627 669 2,427 2,266 Trading (losses) gains, net (44 ) (171 ) (155 ) (61 ) 124 (215 ) 227 Operating lease income, net 11,733 10,796 10,882 9,132 8,746 22,529 18,437 Other 14,135 16,901 10,631 16,163 14,080 31,036 25,916 Total non-interest income 98,158 81,657 75,308 99,930 95,233 179,815 180,912 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 133,732 125,723 122,111 123,855 121,675 259,455 234,111 Equipment 12,759 11,770 11,523 10,827 10,527 24,529 20,599 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,768 8,319 8,462 7,370 6,940 17,087 13,473 Occupancy, net 15,921 16,245 15,980 14,404 13,663 32,166 27,430 Data processing 6,204 7,525 8,447 9,335 8,752 13,729 17,245 Advertising and marketing 12,845 9,858 9,414 11,120 11,782 22,703 20,606 Professional fees 6,228 5,556 9,259 9,914 6,484 11,784 13,133 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,957 2,942 1,407 1,163 997 5,899 2,001 FDIC insurance 4,127 3,576 4,044 4,205 4,598 7,703 8,960 OREO expense, net 1,290 632 1,618 596 980 1,922 3,906 Other 24,776 22,228 19,068 20,848 20,371 47,004 39,654 Total non-interest expense 229,607 214,374 211,333 213,637 206,769 443,981 401,118 Income before taxes 110,173 118,645 107,662 122,814 121,591 228,818 229,657 Income tax expense 28,707 29,499 28,005 30,866 32,011 58,206 58,096 Net income $ 81,466 $ 89,146 $ 79,657 $ 91,948 $ 89,580 $ 170,612 $ 171,561 Preferred stock dividends 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 4,100 4,100 Net income applicable to common shares $ 79,416 $ 87,096 $ 77,607 $ 89,898 $ 87,530 $ 166,512 $ 167,461 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.54 $ 1.38 $ 1.59 $ 1.55 $ 2.94 $ 2.98 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.52 $ 1.35 $ 1.57 $ 1.53 $ 2.91 $ 2.93 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.50 $ 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,662 56,529 56,395 56,366 56,299 56,596 56,218 Dilutive potential common shares 699 699 892 918 928 700 909 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,361 57,228 57,287 57,284 57,227 57,296 57,127

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 December 31, 2018 (1) June 30,

2018 Balance: Commercial $ 8,270,774 $ 7,994,191 $ 7,828,538 $ 7,473,958 $ 7,289,060 11 % 13 % Commercial real estate 7,276,244 6,973,505 6,933,252 6,746,774 6,575,084 10 11 Home equity 527,370 528,448 552,343 578,844 593,500 (9 ) (11 ) Residential real estate 1,118,178 1,053,524 1,002,464 924,250 895,470 23 25 Premium finance receivables - commercial 3,368,423 2,988,788 2,841,659 2,885,327 2,833,452 37 19 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 4,634,478 4,555,369 4,541,794 4,398,971 4,302,288 4 8 Consumer and other 109,192 120,804 120,641 115,827 121,706 (19 ) (10 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 $ 23,820,691 $ 23,123,951 $ 22,610,560 13 % 12 % Mix: Commercial 33 % 33 % 33 % 32 % 32 % Commercial real estate 29 29 29 29 29 Home equity 2 2 2 3 3 Residential real estate 4 4 4 4 4 Premium finance receivables - commercial 13 12 12 12 12 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 18 19 19 19 19 Consumer and other 1 1 1 1 1 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Annualized.

TABLE 2: COMMERCIAL AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN PORTFOLIOS

As of June 30, 2019 % of

Total

Balance Nonaccrual > 90 Days

Past Due

and Still

Accruing Allowance

For Loan

Losses

Allocation (Dollars in thousands) Balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other $ 5,295,775 34.0 % $ 35,902 $ 488 $ 52,756 Franchise 926,521 6.0 11,076 — 8,314 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 275,170 1.8 — — 2,195 Asset-based lending 1,068,226 6.9 568 — 9,335 Leases 680,757 4.4 58 — 1,879 PCI - commercial loans (1) 24,325 0.2 — 1,451 414 Total commercial $ 8,270,774 53.3 % $ 47,604 $ 1,939 $ 74,893 Commercial Real Estate: Construction $ 838,499 5.3 % $ 1,030 $ — $ 9,343 Land 145,639 0.9 1,226 — 4,193 Office 957,218 6.2 8,981 — 9,778 Industrial 956,530 6.2 368 — 6,591 Retail 976,201 6.3 6,867 — 6,515 Multi-family 1,240,067 8.0 296 — 11,983 Mixed use and other 2,035,099 13.0 2,107 — 14,813 PCI - commercial real estate (1) 126,991 0.8 — 5,124 54 Total commercial real estate $ 7,276,244 46.7 % $ 20,875 $ 5,124 $ 63,270 Total commercial and commercial real estate $ 15,547,018 100.0 % $ 68,479 $ 7,063 $ 138,163 Commercial real estate - collateral location by state: Illinois $ 5,505,290 75.7 % Wisconsin 740,288 10.2 Total primary markets $ 6,245,578 85.9 % Indiana 179,977 2.5 Florida 60,343 0.8 Arizona 62,607 0.9 Michigan 37,271 0.5 California 68,497 0.9 Other 621,971 8.5 Total commercial real estate $ 7,276,244 100.0 %

Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

TABLE 3: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 December 31, 2018 (1) June 30,

2018 Balance: Non-interest bearing $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 $ 6,569,880 $ 6,399,213 $ 6,520,724 5 % 3 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 2,788,976 2,948,576 2,897,133 2,512,259 2,452,474 (8 ) 14 Wealth management deposits (2) 3,220,256 3,328,781 2,996,764 2,520,120 2,523,572 15 28 Money market 6,460,098 6,093,596 5,704,866 5,429,921 5,205,678 27 24 Savings 2,823,904 2,729,626 2,665,194 2,595,164 2,763,062 12 2 Time certificates of deposit 5,505,623 5,350,707 5,260,841 5,460,038 4,899,969 9 12 Total deposits $ 27,518,815 $ 26,804,742 $ 26,094,678 $ 24,916,715 $ 24,365,479 11 % 13 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 24 % 24 % 25 % 26 % 27 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 10 11 11 10 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 12 12 12 10 11 Money market 24 23 22 22 21 Savings 10 10 10 10 11 Time certificates of deposit 20 20 20 22 20 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Annualized. Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 4: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of June 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs &

Brokered

Certificates

of Deposit (1) MaxSafe

Certificates

of Deposit (1) Variable Rate

Certificates

of Deposit (2) Other Fixed

Rate Certificates

of Deposit (1) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (3) 1-3 months $ 75,122 $ 32,378 $ 103,079 $ 745,645 $ 956,224 1.68 % 4-6 months — 22,108 — 653,009 675,117 1.78 7-9 months — 22,094 — 778,564 800,658 2.04 10-12 months — 10,439 — 1,072,876 1,083,315 2.19 13-18 months — 15,064 — 520,874 535,938 2.17 19-24 months — 9,844 — 850,748 860,592 2.71 24+ months 1,000 9,301 — 583,478 593,779 2.60 Total $ 76,122 $ 121,228 $ 103,079 $ 5,205,194 $ 5,505,623 2.15 %

This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date. This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis. Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 893,332 $ 897,629 $ 1,042,860 $ 998,004 $ 759,425 Investment securities (2) 3,653,580 3,630,577 3,347,496 3,046,272 2,890,828 FHLB and FRB stock 105,491 94,882 98,084 88,335 115,119 Liquidity management assets (6) 4,652,403 4,623,088 4,488,440 4,132,611 3,765,372 Other earning assets (3)(6) 15,719 13,591 16,204 17,862 21,244 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 281,732 188,190 265,717 380,235 403,967 Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6) 24,553,263 23,880,916 23,164,154 22,823,378 22,283,541 Total earning assets (6) 29,503,117 28,705,785 27,934,515 27,354,086 26,474,124 Allowance for loan losses (164,231 ) (157,782 ) (154,438 ) (148,503 ) (147,192 ) Cash and due from banks 273,679 283,019 271,403 268,006 270,240 Other assets 2,443,204 2,385,149 2,128,407 2,051,520 1,970,407 Total assets $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 $ 28,567,579 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,878,021 $ 2,803,338 $ 2,671,283 $ 2,519,445 $ 2,295,268 Wealth management deposits 2,605,690 2,614,035 2,289,904 2,517,141 2,365,191 Money market accounts 6,095,285 5,915,525 5,632,268 5,369,324 4,883,645 Savings accounts 2,752,828 2,715,422 2,553,133 2,672,077 2,702,665 Time deposits 5,322,384 5,267,796 5,381,029 5,214,637 4,557,187 Interest-bearing deposits 19,654,208 19,316,116 18,527,617 18,292,624 16,803,956 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 869,812 594,335 551,846 429,739 1,006,407 Other borrowings 419,064 465,571 385,878 268,278 240,066 Subordinated notes 220,771 139,217 139,186 139,155 139,125 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,417,421 20,768,805 19,858,093 19,383,362 18,443,120 Non-interest bearing deposits 6,487,627 6,444,378 6,542,228 6,461,195 6,539,731 Other liabilities 736,381 693,910 578,912 548,609 520,574 Equity 3,414,340 3,309,078 3,200,654 3,131,943 3,064,154 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 $ 28,567,579 Net free funds/contribution (5) $ 8,085,696 $ 7,936,980 $ 8,076,422 $ 7,970,724 $ 8,031,004

Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 5,206 $ 5,300 $ 5,628 $ 5,423 $ 3,244 Investment securities 28,290 28,521 27,242 22,285 20,454 FHLB and FRB stock 1,439 1,355 1,343 1,235 1,455 Liquidity management assets (2) 34,935 35,176 34,213 28,943 25,153 Other earning assets (2) 184 165 253 178 172 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,104 2,209 3,409 5,285 4,226 Loans, net of unearned income (2) 310,191 298,021 284,291 272,075 255,875 Total interest income $ 348,414 $ 335,571 $ 322,166 $ 306,481 $ 285,426 Interest expense: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 5,553 $ 4,613 $ 4,007 $ 2,479 $ 1,901 Wealth management deposits 7,091 7,000 7,119 8,287 6,992 Money market accounts 21,451 19,460 16,936 13,260 8,111 Savings accounts 4,959 4,249 3,096 2,907 2,709 Time deposits 27,970 25,654 24,817 21,803 15,580 Interest-bearing deposits 67,024 60,976 55,975 48,736 35,293 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,193 2,450 2,563 1,947 4,263 Other borrowings 3,525 3,633 3,199 2,003 1,698 Subordinated notes 2,806 1,775 1,788 1,773 1,787 Junior subordinated debentures 3,064 3,150 2,983 2,940 2,836 Total interest expense $ 80,612 $ 71,984 $ 66,508 $ 57,399 $ 45,877 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,600 ) (1,601 ) (1,570 ) (1,519 ) (1,379 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (1) 266,202 261,986 254,088 247,563 238,170 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,600 1,601 1,570 1,519 1,379 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) $ 267,802 $ 263,587 $ 255,658 $ 249,082 $ 239,549

See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 were $1.6 million, $1.6 million, $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

TABLE 7: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 2.34 % 2.39 % 2.14 % 2.16 % 1.71 % Investment securities 3.11 3.19 3.23 2.90 2.84 FHLB and FRB stock 5.47 5.79 5.43 5.54 5.07 Liquidity management assets 3.01 3.09 3.02 2.78 2.68 Other earning assets 4.68 4.91 6.19 3.95 3.24 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4.42 4.76 5.09 5.51 4.20 Loans, net of unearned income 5.07 5.06 4.87 4.73 4.61 Total earning assets 4.74 % 4.74 % 4.58 % 4.45 % 4.32 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 0.77 % 0.67 % 0.60 % 0.39 % 0.33 % Wealth management deposits 1.09 1.09 1.23 1.31 1.19 Money market accounts 1.41 1.33 1.19 0.98 0.67 Savings accounts 0.72 0.63 0.48 0.43 0.40 Time deposits 2.11 1.98 1.83 1.66 1.37 Interest-bearing deposits 1.37 1.29 1.20 1.06 0.84 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.93 1.67 1.84 1.80 1.70 Other borrowings 3.37 3.16 3.29 2.96 2.84 Subordinated notes 5.08 5.10 5.14 5.10 5.14 Junior subordinated debentures 4.78 4.97 4.60 4.54 4.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.17 % 1.00 % Interest rate spread (1)(3) 3.23 % 3.34 % 3.25 % 3.28 % 3.32 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (2) 0.41 0.38 0.38 0.33 0.31 Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 3.62 % 3.70 % 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.61 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.64 % 3.72 % 3.63 % 3.61 % 3.63 %

Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 8: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance for six months ended, Interest for six months ended, Yield/Rate for six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 895,497 $ 754,725 $ 10,506 $ 6,040 2.37 % 1.61 % Investment securities (2) 3,642,142 2,891,718 56,811 40,113 3.15 2.80 FHLB and FRB stock 100,187 110,293 2,794 2,753 5.62 5.04 Liquidity management assets (3)(8) $ 4,637,826 $ 3,756,736 $ 70,111 $ 48,906 3.05 % 2.63 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(8) 14,661 24,390 349 346 4.79 2.86 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 235,220 342,914 5,313 7,044 4.55 4.14 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8) 24,218,946 21,999,022 608,212 491,539 5.06 4.51 Total earning assets (8) $ 29,106,653 $ 26,123,062 $ 683,985 $ 547,835 4.74 % 4.23 % Allowance for loan losses (161,024 ) (145,161 ) Cash and due from banks 278,324 262,408 Other assets 2,414,336 1,950,374 Total assets $ 31,638,289 $ 28,190,683 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,840,886 $ 2,275,589 $ 10,166 $ 3,286 0.72 % 0.29 % Wealth management deposits 2,609,839 2,307,983 14,091 12,433 1.09 1.09 Money market accounts 6,005,902 4,703,135 40,911 12,778 1.37 0.55 Savings accounts 2,734,228 2,757,911 9,208 5,440 0.68 0.40 Time deposits 5,295,241 4,440,299 53,624 27,905 2.04 1.27 Interest-bearing deposits $ 19,486,096 $ 16,484,917 $ 128,000 $ 61,842 1.32 % 0.76 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 732,834 939,978 6,643 7,902 1.83 1.70 Other borrowings 442,189 251,532 7,158 3,397 3.26 2.72 Subordinated notes 180,219 139,110 4,581 3,560 5.08 5.12 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 6,214 5,299 4.88 4.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 21,094,904 $ 18,069,103 $ 152,596 $ 82,000 1.46 % 0.91 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,466,122 6,589,511 Other liabilities 715,263 502,007 Equity 3,362,000 3,030,062 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 31,638,289 $ 28,190,683 Interest rate spread (6)(8) 3.28 % 3.32 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (3,201 ) (2,583 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 8,011,749 $ 8,053,959 0.40 0.28 Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8) $ 528,188 $ 463,252 3.66 % 3.58 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 3,201 2,583 0.02 0.02 Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8) $ 531,389 $ 465,835 3.68 % 3.60 %

Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $3.2 million and $2.6 million respectively. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.

TABLE 9: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points June 30, 2019 17.3 % 8.9 % (10.2 )% March 31, 2019 14.9 7.8 (8.5 ) December 31, 2018 15.6 7.9 (8.6 ) September 30, 2018 18.1 9.1 (10.0 ) June 30, 2018 19.3 9.7 (10.7 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points June 30, 2019 8.3 % 4.3 % (4.6 )% March 31, 2019 6.7 3.5 (3.3 ) December 31, 2018 7.4 3.8 (3.6 ) September 30, 2018 8.5 4.3 (4.2 ) June 30, 2018 8.7 4.5 (4.4 )

These results indicate that the Company has positioned its balance sheet to benefit from a rise in interest rates. This analysis also indicates that the Company would benefit to a greater magnitude should a rise in interest rates be significant (i.e., 200 basis points) and immediate (Static Shock Scenario).

TABLE 10: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of June 30, 2019 One year or less From one to five years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate 174,882 1,151,480 795,619 2,121,981 Variable rate 6,142,234 6,418 141 6,148,793 Total commercial $ 6,317,116 $ 1,157,898 $ 795,760 $ 8,270,774 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 436,317 2,047,111 327,794 2,811,222 Variable rate 4,435,060 29,954 8 4,465,022 Total commercial real estate $ 4,871,377 $ 2,077,065 $ 327,802 $ 7,276,244 Home equity Fixed rate 21,140 8,325 9,019 38,484 Variable rate 488,886 — — 488,886 Total home equity $ 510,026 $ 8,325 $ 9,019 $ 527,370 Residential real estate Fixed rate 28,796 20,535 238,940 288,271 Variable rate 50,646 336,681 442,580 829,907 Total residential real estate $ 79,442 $ 357,216 $ 681,520 $ 1,118,178 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 3,302,806 65,617 — 3,368,423 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,302,806 $ 65,617 $ — $ 3,368,423 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 12,537 116,560 10,389 139,486 Variable rate 4,494,992 — — 4,494,992 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 4,507,529 $ 116,560 $ 10,389 $ 4,634,478 Consumer and other Fixed rate 71,568 10,562 1,988 84,118 Variable rate 25,074 — — 25,074 Total consumer and other $ 96,642 $ 10,562 $ 1,988 $ 109,192 Total per category Fixed rate 4,048,046 3,420,190 1,383,749 8,851,985 Variable rate 15,636,892 373,053 442,729 16,452,674 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 19,684,938 $ 3,793,243 $ 1,826,478 $ 25,304,659 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,308,201 One- month LIBOR 8,507,875 Three- month LIBOR 417,452 Twelve- month LIBOR 4,988,875 Other 230,271 Total variable rate $ 16,452,674

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same increases as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.0 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Points (bps) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Second Quarter 2019 +0 bps -9 bps -53 bps First Quarter 2019 +0 -1 -30 Fourth Quarter 2018 +25 +24 +9 Third Quarter 2018 +25 +17 +16 Second Quarter 2018 +25 +21 +10

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 158,212 $ 152,770 $ 149,756 $ 143,402 $ 139,503 $ 152,770 $ 137,905 Provision for credit losses 24,580 10,624 10,401 11,042 5,043 35,204 13,389 Other adjustments (11 ) (27 ) (79 ) (18 ) (44 ) (38 ) (84 ) Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (70 ) (16 ) (150 ) (2 ) — (86 ) 26 Charge-offs: Commercial 17,380 503 6,416 3,219 2,210 17,883 4,897 Commercial real estate 326 3,734 219 208 155 4,060 968 Home equity 690 88 715 561 612 778 969 Residential real estate 287 3 267 337 180 290 751 Premium finance receivables - commercial 5,009 2,210 1,741 2,512 3,254 7,219 7,975 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 136 102 148 144 459 238 588 Total charge-offs 23,828 6,640 9,506 6,981 6,870 30,468 16,148 Recoveries: Commercial 289 318 225 304 666 607 928 Commercial real estate 247 480 1,364 193 2,387 727 4,074 Home equity 68 62 105 142 171 130 294 Residential real estate 140 29 47 466 1,522 169 1,562 Premium finance receivables - commercial 734 556 567 1,142 975 1,290 1,360 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 60 56 40 66 49 116 96 Total recoveries 1,538 1,501 2,348 2,313 5,770 3,039 8,314 Net charge-offs (22,290 ) (5,139 ) (7,158 ) (4,668 ) (1,100 ) (27,429 ) (7,834 ) Allowance for loan losses at period end $ 160,421 $ 158,212 $ 152,770 $ 149,756 $ 143,402 $ 160,421 $ 143,402 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end 1,480 1,410 1,394 1,245 1,243 1,480 1,243 Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 154,164 $ 151,001 $ 144,645 $ 161,901 $ 144,645 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.85 % 0.01 % 0.33 % 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.44 % 0.11 % Commercial real estate 0.00 0.19 (0.07 ) 0.00 (0.14 ) 0.10 (0.09 ) Home equity 0.47 0.02 0.43 0.28 0.29 0.25 0.22 Residential real estate 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.10 (0.06 ) (0.64 ) 0.03 (0.20 ) Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.55 0.23 0.16 0.19 0.34 0.40 0.51 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 0.30 0.16 0.30 0.23 1.21 0.23 0.76 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.36 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.02 % 0.23 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 90.68 % 48.37 % 68.82 % 42.27 % 21.80 % 77.92 % 58.51 % Loans at period-end $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 $ 23,820,691 $ 23,123,951 $ 22,610,560 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.64 0.66 0.65 0.65 0.64

Provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Provision for loan losses $ 24,510 $ 10,608 $ 10,251 $ 11,040 $ 5,043 $ 35,118 $ 13,415 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments 70 16 150 2 — 86 (26 ) Provision for credit losses $ 24,580 $ 10,624 $ 10,401 $ 11,042 $ 5,043 $ 35,204 $ 13,389

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: (1) Commercial and industrial $ 4,529,952 $ 49,451 1.09 % $ 4,460,202 $ 46,436 1.04 % Asset-based lending 1,066,231 9,335 0.88 1,037,632 8,868 0.85 Tax exempt 489,524 2,808 0.57 514,789 3,255 0.63 Leases 674,251 1,879 0.28 615,015 1,675 0.27 Commercial real estate: (1) Residential construction 39,633 797 2.01 38,986 879 2.25 Commercial construction 792,782 8,523 1.08 759,826 8,240 1.08 Land 138,255 4,193 3.03 146,654 4,194 2.86 Office 925,150 9,778 1.06 891,365 6,266 0.70 Industrial 921,116 6,589 0.72 931,343 6,532 0.70 Retail 930,594 6,515 0.70 863,435 6,065 0.70 Multi-family 1,184,025 11,983 1.01 1,073,431 10,874 1.01 Mixed use and other 1,944,182 14,800 0.76 1,931,079 14,641 0.76 Home equity (1) 489,813 3,595 0.73 500,636 8,584 1.71 Residential real estate (1) 1,089,496 8,042 0.74 1,027,586 7,524 0.73 Total core loan portfolio $ 15,215,004 $ 138,288 0.91 % $ 14,791,979 $ 134,033 0.91 % Commercial: Franchise $ 891,481 $ 8,255 0.93 % $ 834,911 $ 11,975 1.43 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 275,170 2,195 0.80 174,284 1,399 0.80 Community Advantage - homeowner associations 192,056 481 0.25 185,488 465 0.25 Aircraft 11,305 9 0.08 11,491 15 0.13 Purchased commercial loans (2) 140,804 480 0.34 160,379 550 0.34 Purchased commercial real estate (2) 400,507 92 0.02 337,386 159 0.05 Purchased home equity (2) 37,557 36 0.10 27,812 43 0.15 Purchased residential real estate (2) 28,682 104 0.36 25,938 106 0.41 Premium finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance loans 2,914,625 6,789 0.23 2,620,703 6,251 0.24 Canada commercial insurance loans (2) 453,798 725 0.16 368,085 592 0.16 Life insurance loans (1) 4,487,921 1,426 0.03 4,389,599 1,376 0.03 Purchased life insurance loans (2) 146,557 — — 165,770 — — Consumer and other (1) 105,966 1,538 1.45 117,561 1,246 1.06 Purchased consumer and other (2) 3,226 3 0.09 3,243 2 0.06 Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio $ 10,089,655 $ 22,133 0.22 % $ 9,422,650 $ 24,179 0.26 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 25,304,659 $ 160,421 0.63 % $ 24,214,629 $ 158,212 0.65 %

Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30. Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

90+ days 60-89 30-59 As of June 30, 2019 and still days past days past (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial (1) $ 47,604 $ 1,939 $ 5,283 $ 16,102 $ 8,199,846 $ 8,270,774 Commercial real estate (1) 20,875 5,124 11,199 72,987 7,166,059 7,276,244 Home equity 8,489 — 321 2,155 516,405 527,370 Residential real estate (1) 14,236 1,867 1,306 1,832 1,098,937 1,118,178 Premium finance receivables - commercial 13,833 6,940 17,977 16,138 3,313,535 3,368,423 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) 590 — 18,580 19,673 4,595,635 4,634,478 Consumer and other (1) 220 235 242 227 108,268 109,192 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 105,847 $ 16,105 $ 54,908 $ 129,114 $ 24,998,685 $ 25,304,659 Aging as a % of Loan Balance: Commercial (1) 0.6 % — % 0.1 % 0.2 % 99.1 % 100.0 % Commercial real estate (1) 0.3 0.1 0.2 1.0 98.4 100.0 Home equity 1.6 — 0.1 0.4 97.9 100.0 Residential real estate (1) 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 98.2 100.0 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.5 98.4 100.0 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) — — 0.4 0.4 99.2 100.0 Consumer and other (1) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 99.2 100.0 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 98.8 % 100.0 %

Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

90+ days 60-89 30-59 As of March 31, 2019 and still days past days past (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial (1) $ 55,792 $ 2,499 $ 1,787 $ 49,700 $ 7,884,413 $ 7,994,191 Commercial real estate (1) 15,933 4,265 5,612 54,872 6,892,823 6,973,505 Home equity 7,885 — 810 4,315 515,438 528,448 Residential real estate (1) 15,879 1,481 509 11,112 1,024,543 1,053,524 Premium finance receivables - commercial 14,797 6,558 5,628 20,767 2,941,038 2,988,788 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) — 168 4,788 35,046 4,515,367 4,555,369 Consumer and other (1) 326 280 47 350 119,801 120,804 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 110,612 $ 15,251 $ 19,181 $ 176,162 $ 23,893,423 $ 24,214,629 Aging as a % of Loan Balance: Commercial (1) 0.7 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.6 % 98.7 % 100.0 % Commercial real estate (1) 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.8 98.8 100.0 Home equity 1.5 — 0.2 0.8 97.5 100.0 Residential real estate (1) 1.5 0.1 — 1.1 97.3 100.0 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.7 98.4 100.0 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) — — 0.1 0.8 99.1 100.0 Consumer and other (1) 0.3 0.2 — 0.3 99.2 100.0 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.5 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.7 % 98.6 % 100.0 %

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1): Commercial $ 488 $ — $ — $ 5,122 $ — Commercial real estate — — — — — Home equity — — — — — Residential real estate — 30 — — — Premium finance receivables - commercial 6,940 6,558 7,799 7,028 5,159 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — 168 — — — Consumer and other 172 218 109 233 224 Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 7,600 6,974 7,908 12,383 5,383 Non-accrual loans (2): Commercial 47,604 55,792 50,984 58,587 18,388 Commercial real estate 20,875 15,933 19,129 17,515 19,195 Home equity 8,489 7,885 7,147 8,523 9,096 Residential real estate 14,236 15,879 16,383 16,062 15,825 Premium finance receivables - commercial 13,833 14,797 11,335 13,802 14,832 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 590 — — — — Consumer and other 220 326 348 355 563 Total non-accrual loans 105,847 110,612 105,326 114,844 77,899 Total non-performing loans: Commercial 48,092 55,792 50,984 63,709 18,388 Commercial real estate 20,875 15,933 19,129 17,515 19,195 Home equity 8,489 7,885 7,147 8,523 9,096 Residential real estate 14,236 15,909 16,383 16,062 15,825 Premium finance receivables - commercial 20,773 21,355 19,134 20,830 19,991 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 590 168 — — — Consumer and other 392 544 457 588 787 Total non-performing loans $ 113,447 $ 117,586 $ 113,234 $ 127,227 $ 83,282 Other real estate owned 9,920 9,154 11,968 14,924 18,925 Other real estate owned - from acquisitions 9,917 12,366 12,852 13,379 16,406 Other repossessed assets 263 270 280 294 305 Total non-performing assets $ 133,547 $ 139,376 $ 138,334 $ 155,824 $ 118,918 TDRs performing under the contractual terms of the loan agreement $ 45,862 $ 48,305 $ 33,281 $ 31,487 $ 57,249 Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance: Commercial 0.58 % 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.85 % 0.25 % Commercial real estate 0.29 0.23 0.28 0.26 0.29 Home equity 1.61 1.49 1.29 1.47 1.53 Residential real estate 1.27 1.51 1.63 1.74 1.77 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.62 0.71 0.67 0.72 0.71 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 0.01 — — — — Consumer and other 0.36 0.45 0.38 0.51 0.65 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.55 % 0.37 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.52 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans 141.41 % 134.55 % 134.92 % 117.71 % 172.19 %

Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest included TDRs totaling $5.1 million as of September 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest. Non-accrual loans included TDRs totaling $30.1 million, $40.1 million, $32.8 million, $34.7 million and $8.1 million as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding PCI loans:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 117,586 $ 113,234 $ 127,227 $ 83,282 $ 89,690 $ 113,234 $ 90,162 Additions, net 20,567 24,030 18,553 56,864 10,403 44,597 17,011 Return to performing status (47 ) (14,077 ) (6,155 ) (3,782 ) (759 ) (14,124 ) (4,512 ) Payments received (5,438 ) (4,024 ) (16,437 ) (6,212 ) (4,589 ) (9,462 ) (7,158 ) Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (1,486 ) (82 ) (970 ) (659 ) (3,528 ) (1,568 ) (5,509 ) Charge-offs (16,817 ) (3,992 ) (7,161 ) (3,108 ) (1,968 ) (20,809 ) (5,523 ) Net change for niche loans (1) (918 ) 2,497 (1,823 ) 842 (5,967 ) 1,579 (1,189 ) Balance at end of period $ 113,447 $ 117,586 $ 113,234 $ 127,227 $ 83,282 $ 113,447 $ 83,282

This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.

TDRs

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Accruing TDRs: Commercial $ 15,923 $ 19,650 $ 8,545 $ 8,794 $ 37,560 Commercial real estate 12,646 14,123 13,895 14,160 15,086 Residential real estate and other 17,293 14,532 10,841 8,533 4,603 Total accrual $ 45,862 $ 48,305 $ 33,281 $ 31,487 $ 57,249 Non-accrual TDRs: (1) Commercial $ 21,850 $ 34,390 $ 27,774 $ 30,452 $ 1,671 Commercial real estate 2,854 1,517 1,552 1,326 1,362 Residential real estate and other 5,435 4,150 3,495 2,954 5,028 Total non-accrual $ 30,139 $ 40,057 $ 32,821 $ 34,732 $ 8,061 Total TDRs: Commercial $ 37,773 $ 54,040 $ 36,319 $ 39,246 $ 39,231 Commercial real estate 15,500 15,640 15,447 15,486 16,448 Residential real estate and other 22,728 18,682 14,336 11,487 9,631 Total TDRs $ 76,001 $ 88,362 $ 66,102 $ 66,219 $ 65,310

Included in total non-performing loans.

Other Real Estate Owned

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 21,520 $ 24,820 $ 28,303 $ 35,331 $ 36,598 Disposals/resolved (2,397 ) (2,758 ) (3,848 ) (7,291 ) (4,557 ) Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell 1,746 32 997 349 4,801 Additions from acquisition — — 160 1,418 — Fair value adjustments (1,032 ) (574 ) (792 ) (1,504 ) (1,511 ) Balance at end of period $ 19,837 $ 21,520 $ 24,820 $ 28,303 $ 35,331 Period End June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Balance by Property Type: 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Residential real estate $ 1,312 $ 3,037 $ 3,446 $ 3,735 $ 5,155 Residential real estate development 1,282 1,139 1,426 1,952 2,205 Commercial real estate 17,243 17,344 19,948 22,616 27,971 Total $ 19,837 $ 21,520 $ 24,820 $ 28,303 $ 35,331

TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended Q2 2019 compared to

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 compared to

Q2 2018 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Brokerage $ 4,764 $ 4,516 $ 4,997 $ 5,579 $ 5,784 $ 248 5 % $ (1,020 ) (18 )% Trust and asset management 19,375 19,461 17,729 17,055 16,833 (86 ) — 2,542 15 Total wealth management $ 24,139 $ 23,977 $ 22,726 $ 22,634 $ 22,617 $ 162 1 % $ 1,522 7 % Mortgage banking 37,411 18,158 24,182 42,014 39,834 19,253 106 % (2,423 ) (6 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 9,277 8,848 9,065 9,331 9,151 429 5 126 1 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 864 1,364 (2,649 ) 90 12 (500 ) (37 ) 852 NM Fees from covered call options 643 1,784 626 627 669 (1,141 ) (64 ) (26 ) (4 ) Trading (losses) gains, net (44 ) (171 ) (155 ) (61 ) 124 127 (74 ) (168 ) NM Operating lease income, net 11,733 10,796 10,882 9,132 8,746 937 9 2,987 34 Other: Interest rate swap fees 3,224 2,831 2,602 2,359 3,829 393 14 (605 ) (16 ) BOLI 1,149 1,591 (466 ) 3,190 1,544 (442 ) (28 ) (395 ) NM Administrative services 1,009 1,030 1,260 1,099 1,205 (21 ) (2 ) (196 ) (16 ) Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses) 113 464 (1,149 ) 348 (544 ) (351 ) (76 ) 657 NM Early pay-offs of capital leases — 5 3 11 554 (5 ) (100 ) (554 ) (100 ) Miscellaneous 8,640 10,980 8,381 9,156 7,492 (2,340 ) (21 ) 1,148 15 Total Other $ 14,135 $ 16,901 $ 10,631 $ 16,163 $ 14,080 $ (2,766 ) (16 )% $ 55 — % Total Non-Interest Income $ 98,158 $ 81,657 $ 75,308 $ 99,930 $ 95,233 $ 16,501 20 % $ 2,925 3 %

NM - Not meaningful.