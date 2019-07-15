San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Cambria in Porterville, Calif., on Saturday, July 20

New Community Offering 80 Single-Family Homes on 15 Acres

/EIN News/ -- PORTERVILLE, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Cambria , a new neighborhood with 80 single-family detached garden homes on 15 acres in northwest Porterville, Calif., on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



“The beautiful homes at Cambria offer a wide variety of options and upgrades for growing families as well as empty nesters,” said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. “We’re looking forward to showcasing this ideally located community.”

Cambria will offer modern single-story homes ranging from 1,297 to 1,597 square feet with open floorplans, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages in Mediterranean, Tuscan and traditionally styled exteriors. The community, built on former farmland, is surrounded by rural residential and agricultural properties. Prices start in the low $200,000s.

Located about two miles west of Highway 65 and 15 miles east of State Route 99, two major transportation corridors in the Central Valley, Porterville serves as a gateway to Sequoia National Forest, Giant Sequoia National Monument and Kings Canyon National Park. Cambria is located less than two miles from the Riverwalk Marketplace. Local employers include the Porterville Unified School District, Porterville Developmental Center, Sierra View District Hospital, Walmart Distribution Center and Eagle Mountain Casino.

This is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes closed on its 1,500th this summer, making it one of the region’s most active homebuilders.

About San Joaquin Valley Homes

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment firm in San Diego. It has since closed 1,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com .

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

