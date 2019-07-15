Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey President Presents at Industry Conference

/EIN News/ --

Fairfield, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey (CMC-NJ) president, Michael Pesce, presented at the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education.



Mr. Pesce was one of five presenters at a conference entitled Fundamentals of Community Association Law. The seminar was hosted by the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education (NJICLE), the educational arm of the New Jersey Bar Association. Mr. Pesce is a yearly presenter at the conference and while his expertise and topics vary, this year the presentation focused on “Protecting the Association,” and covered diverse topics such as reserve schedules, fidelity bonds, annual audits, governmental inspections, and interfacing with the association professional team. New Jersey recently implemented a continuing education requirement for all practicing lawyers, and this course is part of that offering.



In addition to the seminar, Mr. Pesce also teaches an industry course at Montclair State University, entitled “Managing Community Associations.” This year the class boasted 22 students, mostly seniors. The curriculum is based on the CAI M100 class and textbook and is supplemented by two field trips, to both an active adult association and a high rise, as well as a lecture on transition, which is given by a local attorney, engineer, and accountant. The collaborative relationship with CAI aides in the success for this course, as well as presents the opportunity to introduce the industry of association management to college students who would otherwise not know of its existence. The course is so successful that, when originally taught two years ago, CMC-NJ ultimately hired a recent graduate who is now a well-regarded assistant community manager on the CMC team.



“CMC - NJ is honored to be led by such a tremendously talented industry professional like Michael,” stated Nancy Hastings, Associa regional vice president of eastern operations. “By teaching the next generation of community managers effective tools to perfect their craft, while also using his legal expertise to promote positive growth in our industry, Michael exemplifies the type of leadership we embody at Associa.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

