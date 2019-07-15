Hoyer Statement On President's Effort to Deny Migrants Asylum Protections

“Our asylum laws, enacted by Congress on behalf of the American people, are clear: those fleeing horrific violence or disaster are permitted to present themselves at our borders and ask for an asylum hearing. Many of those seeking asylum legally can only reach our borders by land, traversing Mexico in a journey that is often arduous and life-threatening itself. The Trump Administration’s new rule requiring that asylum seekers’ claims be denied if they approach our border agents from Mexico is a gross violation of our asylum laws and a naked attempt to prevent refugees from being able to escape deadly circumstances in their home countries. “Democrats believe in secure borders and in preserving America’s moral role as a beacon of hope and safety for those fleeing danger and obeying our asylum laws. That’s why we will continue to oppose this Administration’s malign policies, which target Central American families seeking nothing more than to save their lives and the lives of their children. It is why we will continue fighting efforts to corral families and children who have not broken any of our laws into detention facilities under squalid and inhumane conditions and why we will take up border-related legislation to ensure that the American people have a say in our border policies. I urge the President to reverse this policy, which will only exacerbate the crisis at our border, which is of his own making.”