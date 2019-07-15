LM Wins “National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse” Award

On July 11, the DOE Office of Legacy Management (LM), Fernald Preserve site in Ohio, won the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) second annual “National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse” award for the National Priorities List (NPL) category. The award reflects the hard work, innovative thinking, and cooperation among DOE, site regulators, and stakeholders during the cleanup performed by the DOE Office of Environmental Management and, beginning in 2006, long-term surveillance and maintenance (LTS&M) activities performed by LM. Environmental remediation, subsequent ecological restoration, and continuing LTS&M of the Fernald site has converted the former Cold War production facility to an undeveloped park with an emphasis on wildlife. Over 350 acres of tall-grass prairie have been established, along with 140 acres of wetlands and open water, and almost 400 acres of forest. A visitors center, an array of interpretive services, reservable spaces for community use, and a network of hiking trails and wildlife observation viewing opportunities continue to bring an ever-increasing number of visitors to the Fernald site. EPA has requested LM to consider potential venues to formally recognize this award to the Fernald Preserve.

You can read more about the award in the EPA press release at https://www.epa.gov/fedfac/2018-national-federal-facility-excellence-site-reuse-awards-1.

You can find out more about Fernald at https://www.lm.doe.gov/fernald/Sites.aspx.