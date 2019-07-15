Bond Named a Leader for Loyalty Services by Independent Research Firm; Recognized for Delivering Loyalty Strategy that Challenges the Status Quo

Bond received the highest score possible in loyalty strategy services, technology services, innovative culture, and roadmap criteria.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond Brand Loyalty today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers Q3 2019—the highest possible ranking a company can attain. Bond was named a leader based on current offering, strategy, and market presence.



Bond received the highest scores possible in the loyalty strategy services, technology services, innovation culture and roadmap, account management, training services, marketing services, loyalty program management services, vision and execution road map, and account retention criteria.

“Given Bond’s significant organizational growth in a changing marketplace, I believe that this recognition is a strong validation of the strength of our innovative offerings, rich expertise, and exceptional people to deliver on the complex needs of our global clients,” says Bob Macdonald, President and CEO at Bond. “We are honored to be named a Leader by Forrester, and take great pride that the report showcases, in our opinion, our capabilities as we continue to drive the industry—and our clients’ businesses—forward.”

The Forrester report states that Bond offers a full range of services to manage, market, and measure experiences for companies across sectors including retail, financial services, travel, hospitality, and automotive.

In the report, Forrester states, “Bond Brand Loyalty delivers loyalty strategy that challenges the status quo. Bond views loyalty as the key to business growth and anticipatory experiences as the key to loyalty.”

In additional to Bond’s commitment to thought leadership through its annual Loyalty Report, Forrester states that Bond invests significant resources “in helping clients expand their thinking around loyalty—through human-centered design principles and techniques, applied data science, and a newly launched XO Lab for innovation.”

Client references interviewed by Forrester called out the company’s proactive thought leadership and strong strategy design, stating, “[Bond is] forward thinking while also understanding what’s practical near term.” Clients also feel that “Bond is genuinely interested in their success...”



The evaluation’s conclusion about Bond is: “Companies looking for an industry-leading strategy should put Bond on their short list.”

“Our strategy, offerings, and execution continue to live up to our long history of innovation and leadership in this space,” says Scott Robinson, VP Design & Strategy at Bond. “Through a combination of our deep operational prowess, financial acumen, use of human-centric design, and proprietary engagement mapping, which identifies the moments that matter most on the customer journey, Bond ensures that our clients stay at the front edge of loyalty.”

The report comes on the heels of a year of continued client growth and global expansion for Bond, as well as an evolved Synapze suite of technology platforms—including the launch of SynapzeCX , a new AI-powered employee engagement platform that elevates the customer experience.

About Bond Brand Loyalty

Bond is a global, data-driven customer experience and loyalty management business. It specializes in the Marketing, Measurement, and Management of powerful experiences that build brand loyalty for the world’s most influential brands. Bond creates authentic, profitable, and long-lasting relationships for our clients through a combination of services that includes loyalty solutions, customer experience design, marketing research, customer analytics, live brand experiences, and proprietary technology platforms. Bond has been recognized as a Best Managed Company for the second year in a row. For more information, visit bondbrandloyalty.com , follow Bond on LinkedIn and Twitter , or connect by phone at 1-844-277-2663 .

