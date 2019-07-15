Global Solar Control Glass Market is Expected to Reach USD 10.22 Billion By 2026: Fior Markets

Solar Control Glass Market by Type (Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Float Glass, Heat Strengthened Glass, Others), Nature, Coating Method (Hard Coated, Soft Coated), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Solar Control Glass Market by Type (Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Float Glass, Heat Strengthened Glass, Others), Nature, Coating Method (Hard Coated, Soft Coated), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global solar control glass market is expected to grow from USD 5.26 billion in 2018 to USD 10,.22 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Dynamics driving the growth of the market include rising green building practices globally, swelling demand from developing economies due to increasing disposable income, increasing use of photovoltaics glass in commercial and residential buildings, and growing demand from automotive industry.

Solar control glass are hi-tech glasses that can reflect large amount of sun’s radial heat pass through a window and reflect away several amount of sun’s heat. This further helps in keeping the indoors cooler as compared to normal float type. Solar control glasses has capability to reduce 60% of solar heat entering the room as well as are used to reduce the effect of overheating through large architectural glass installations. According to European Automobile Association, the use of solar control glass in automobiles has various benefits such as it helps to reduce heat load on the vehicle that eventually reduces the need of air conditioner in the automotive, and this results in getting high mileage and less fuel consumption. Furthermore, the growing construction projects globally has increased the demand for solar control glasses.

Global Solar Control Glass Market Key Findings:

Rising green building practices globally, swelling demand from developing economies due to increasing disposable income, and increasing use of photovoltaics glass in commercial and residential buildings are the key driving factors for the solar control glass market. In addition, growing demand from automotive industry will lead to the growth of solar control glass market in a couple of years. The raw material prices may limit the growth of market.

However, increasing usage in automobiles and rising awareness regarding CO2 emissions from air conditioners is expected to boost the solar control glass market over the forecast period.

Type segment covers tempered glass, laminated glass, float glass, heat strengthened glass, and others. The tempered glass segment registered the highest market share of 24.18% in 2018. This segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period due to its high strength and ease of clean-up. In addition, the use of the tempered glass for sidelite & backlite as well as in the modern buildings is increasing and this has increased the market share of the tempered glass segment.

Nature segment is categorized into electrochromic, photochromic, gasochromic, and others. The photochromic segment is expected to hold the largest market share of 34.82% during the forecast period owing to its capability to convert light into electricity and increasing use in commercial building applications. The growing use of the photochromic based window film to controls UV transmittance as well as to warm building interiors is anticipated to increase the photochromic segment growth during the forecast period.

Coating method segment is divided into hard coated and soft coated. The hard coated segment held the highest market size of around USD 2.70 Billion in 2018 owing to its high temperature bearability and can be tempered after the coating application. The hard coating provides more consistent as compared to soft coating and also provides a higher level of wavelength absorption features.

Application segment includes commercial building, residential building, automotive, and others. The commercial building segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period due to the surge in the direct commercial real estate investment in developed as well as emerging countries. This is attributable to rising number of commercial buildings and increasing concerns about high air conditioning costs. The automotive segment is expected to grow with a considerable market share due to the increasing integration of solar control glass product in the vehicle.

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region held the largest market share of approximately 38.71% in 2018 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the global solar control glass market

Increasing adoption of solar control glass, growing use of solar control glasses in commercial and residential buildings, and stringent regulations towards fighting the climatic changes are the factors that led to the regional growth of Europe in the global solar control glass market.

North America region is growing at a prompt growth rate due to the increasing adoption of glass in automotive and construction industry and increasing demand for commercial buildings.

For instance, in 2016, NSG Group, a glass producer company entered into a collaboration agreement with Solaria, a specialists in PV technology to manufacture and produce (semi) transparent Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) solutions.

Key players in the solar control glass market are PPG Industries Inc., Guardian Glass, Asahi India, CSG Architectural Glass, Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG, Sisecam Flat Glass, Cardinal Glass, Euroglas GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint Gobain, Cardinal Glass Industries, and others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global solar control glass market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:



Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Type:

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

Float Glass

Heat Strengthened Glass

Others

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Coating Method:

Hard Coated

Soft Coated

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Nature:

Electrochromic

Photochromic

Gasochromic

Others

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Application:

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Automotive

Others

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



