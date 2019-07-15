INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RMED ) for violations of the federal securities laws.



Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering in September 2018 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before August 6, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ra Medical’s evaluation of sales candidates and training for those candidates hired were inadequate. The Company failed to ensure that candidates hired for sales positions had sufficient work experience. This resulted in the Company experiencing a shortage of qualified sales personnel. At the same time, the Company experienced problems in increasing catheter production, suffering production delays. Based on the facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ra Medical, investors suffered damages.

